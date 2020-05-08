FUNT COLUMN: Biden needs more clickbait

Of course, Donald Trump devotes considerable time and effort to peppering his Twitter feed, and he has the power of the presidency behind him. Still, while Joe Biden has 5 million Twitter followers, recent rival Sen. Bernie Sanders has nearly 12 million and former President Obama has about 116 million.

Although Trump obsesses over his TV ratings and social media numbers, there’s no need for Biden to launch a Twitter war—but he does need to improve his social media presence. Fundraising, for instance, is tied directly to digital outreach. As of April 21, Trump and the GOP had $187 million more in donations than Biden and the DNC.

Organizing, which the Biden campaign struggled with during most of 2019, is also dependent on social media. It was clear to those of us who followed Biden across Iowa for months that his crowds were far smaller than those of, say, Sanders, whose relentless texting and emailing helped create huge turnout.

Then there’s basic messaging. One reason Mr. Trump dwells in the Twitterverse as much as he does is that it allows him to bypass news media and connect directly with supporters. Joe Biden doesn’t have enough of that clout, at least not yet, and the deficit is particularly crippling during the pandemic, when there are no live events.