FUNT COLUMN: If COVID isn't a national tragedy, what is?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s happening to us? Are we already experiencing what could be called the “thoughts and prayers” phenomenon?

So often, when tragic events have leapt to the top of our collective consciousness, Americans have pledged to never forget, to take action, to work for social and political change and, of course, to offer thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Then, as has happened so often with gun violence, we quash our emotions and move on.

One thing is certain: the public and its news media can’t rely on the Trump administration to acknowledge the gravity of the pandemic. Our president is never seen shedding a tear or leading the nation in grieving. Better to resume campaign rallies in a display of reckless disregard for the well-being of the living and the memories of the dead.

Police brutality is absolutely worthy of protests and outrage, but the overpowering national objection to it in recent weeks is in strange contrast to the failed pandemic response. Yes, many Americans complied with social distancing and other rules—at least for a few months—but why hasn’t the nation stood in protest over scandalous conditions at nursing homes, prisons, and meatpacking plants?