FUNT COLUMN: President's coronavirus briefings have hit a new low

It was against that background that Trump decided to treat the White House press corps and viewers of multiple TV outlets to his video mash-up. CNN and MSNBC cut away during part of it. After rejoining, CNN’s on-screen summaries included, “Angry Trump turns briefing into propaganda session” and “Trump melts down…”

The president baited the press, and they gobbled it up. Meanwhile, serious debate continues in television newsrooms about whether to carry the briefings live. Having spent the first years of my career in ABC’s New York newsroom I can state with certainty that there is no more difficult decision than whether to grant airtime to a president—and when to pull the plug.

Maybe in the multi-platform age there is no reason for so many outlets to carry the briefings. Yet, if I were a news executive I would opt to carry all of it during a national emergency—but not if it contains blatant campaign videos. And, as a viewer, I want to watch all of it, even as the sparring between the president and press becomes almost insufferable.

The sad irony here is that the administration and state governors from both parties—along with many business leaders—have succeeded, for the most part, in putting differences aside for the good of the nation. Why can’t the president do the same in dealing with the White House press corps?