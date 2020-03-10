FUNT COLUMN: Voters easily confused, 'Candid' experiment finds

A male voter seemed to like the Trump deal, asking “How much do you want to buy (my vote) for?” He lost interest when informed that the payment was in rubles.

Another fellow in a tie-dyed shirt who self-identified as a Trump-supporting “T Man,” examined the 10 ruble note and then happily accepted it to cement his support for the president.

Although our show’s library, compiled over seven decades by my father, Allen Funt, and myself, is widely used in college psychology classes, we’ve never promoted our work as being scientific. Rather, the clips serve to provide real-life support for themes that experts are analyzing.

In this case, our experiment underscores the fact that Americans have been desensitized to flaws in the election process - from failed apps in Iowa all the way to evidence of Russian interference. Yes, Elijah was polite and friendly, but where was the outrage? I was expecting at least a few of the two dozen people he confronted to be what we call “finger-waggers.” We were looking for the type of citizen who would lecture us about how “You can’t do this in America!”

Instead, we had a college student who listened to the pitch and then exclaimed, “That’s so cool!”