FUNT COLUMN: Who offers prescription to get us through troubled times?

At just about every campaign stop Joe Biden is approached by folks who face a crisis in their lives. He unfailingly provides sympathetic understanding, speaking openly about his own personal tragedies.

My heart breaks each time I hear Biden recount the deaths of his wife and daughter in a 1972 car crash, followed by the blow in 2015 when he lost his son Beau to cancer. My spirits soar when he explains how he rallied after promising his dying son he would not withdraw from public service.

“He knew I would take care of the family,” Biden says with eyes moist, “but he worried what I would do is I would pull back and go into a shell and not do all the things I've done before. It took me a long time to get to the point to realize that that purpose is the thing that would save me. And it has.”

This year’s Democratic candidates have many compelling qualities, but none can match Joe Biden’s empathy for those who are in pain. If a more serious health crisis were to develop, he would be the man to whom many voters would turn.

Amy Klobuchar is most effective when she stresses her Midwestern grit. Her record of working with Republicans in Congress is unparalleled among current candidates, and that quality will be important in the event of a prolonged health emergency.