FUNT COLUMN:

Her earliest endorsement—and perhaps the most valuable—came from The New York Times on Jan. 19. Although the paper split its support between Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, it called Klobuchar “the standard-bearer for the Democratic center.”

In Iowa, Klobuchar picked up endorsements from two dailies, while the state’s largest paper, the Des Moines Register, gave its support to Warren.

There hasn’t been a lot of research regarding the value of print endorsements, but back in 2008 Pew found that only 14 percent of readers indicated that a local newspaper endorsement would be likely to have a positive influence on their votes. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was endorsed by 55 of the nation’s 60 largest papers making endorsements, yet Donald Trump got the last laugh.

However, the more candidates there are in a race, as is the case in current primaries, the more voters pay at least some attention to newspaper recommendations. Editorial boards are able to interview the candidates at length and scrutinize their records and proposals in a way that average voters would find almost impossible to replicate.