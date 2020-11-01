GREENE COLUMN: America must have faith in elecition, peaceful transition

Certainly, like all institutions, there are flaws and mistakes are made during elections. Sometimes technology inefficiencies, poor planning, human error and the like occur. But none of that should overshadow the fact that America has an election system that is among the best in the world.

Local Boards of Elections work tirelessly, not to ensure one candidate wins, or that a particular issue gets passed, of course, but to ensure all votes are counted and that each candidate at every level gets a fair shake. Are there mistakes made by election officials occasionally? Sure. Does the 2020 election present particular challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic? Certainly.

But it is beyond a stretch to think that any mistakes or errors would rise to the magnitude of swaying a national election. I have faith in the people operating our local elections. I have faith the results will determine the winner accurately. I have faith that America’s electoral system – despite a few expected bumps in the road – will do as it has always done … put the correct person in the White House.