GUEST COLUMN: Light displays provide joy

Thirty years ago, my oldest son was healing from corneal ulcers that left him legally blind while my husband and I were working long hours in a fairly young business trying to pay a mountain of medical bills beside the ordinary bills of a young family. We had picked up our son from daycare after a particularly hard day of very physical work, and headed home on that cold dark December evening.

As we pulled into the drive, my son asked if we could go look at the lights. I was tired and sore, and still had dinner to make, but thought that he meant our next-door neighbor’s lights so reluctantly agreed. As my husband headed into the warmth of our house, Wilson and I headed into the nose crackling cold of a harsh clear Wisconsin winter day. Hand-in hand we headed to Mrs. Anderson’s home. When we were almost in front of her house Wilson’s grip on my hand tightened, and he leaned forward with every ounce of his thin, short young body pulling me forward.

I thought of all the things I should do, and then decided instead to continue on this quest in search of light. Once we were well past the Anderson house Wilson slowed his pace. As we approached an especially lovely display he stopped in his tracks and excitedly said, “Mom, look at those lights.”