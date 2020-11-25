GUEST COLUMN: Light displays provide joy

Thirty years ago, my oldest son was healing from corneal ulcers that left him legally blind while my husband and I were working long hours in a fairly young business trying to pay a mountain of medical bills beside the ordinary bills of a young family. We had picked up our son from daycare after a particularly hard day of very physical work, and headed home on that cold dark December evening.
As we pulled into the drive, my son asked if we could go look at the lights. I was tired and sore, and still had dinner to make, but thought that he meant our next-door neighbor’s lights so reluctantly agreed. As my husband headed into the warmth of our house, Wilson and I headed into the nose crackling cold of a harsh clear Wisconsin winter day. Hand-in hand we headed to Mrs. Anderson’s home. When we were almost in front of her house Wilson’s grip on my hand tightened, and he leaned forward with every ounce of his thin, short young body pulling me forward.
I thought of all the things I should do, and then decided instead to continue on this quest in search of light. Once we were well past the Anderson house Wilson slowed his pace. As we approached an especially lovely display he stopped in his tracks and excitedly said, “Mom, look at those lights.”
I stood wiggling my fingers inside my mittens, inside my pockets, in an effort to warm them as I, too, marveled at the lights, but more so at my son who reminded me of the simple beauty that was around me. We continued our walk for many more blocks with Wilson pointing out the best displays.
My son’s visual impairment is caused by scar tissue that unevenly covers his corneas. This makes it difficult for him to see fine detail, but may have made the light displays even more impressive. The contrast between the houses that were lit up and the surrounding darkness made those displays all the more spectacular. When he finally was tired enough to head home, we hit a block with no lights. He leaned his head back looking up into the crisp, clear, star-filled sky with a quiet wonder and said, “Mom, look at those Christmas lights!”
Every year as winter sets in and people put up their lights, I am reminded of that night. I am grateful for all of the people who share their light, and to those who let other’s light shine.
Margo Miller is a business owner who lives in Portage, Wisconsin.
