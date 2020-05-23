GUEST COLUMN: Remembering a Baraboo hero on Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in a long time, Memorial Day services in Sauk County have been cancelled, yet another victim of this persistent pandemic. But it doesn’t mean Memorial Day should be cancelled in our hearts or in our actions. Since 1868, the fourth Monday of May has been set aside to remember the men and women who have died in America’s wars. In the shadow of this pandemic, it is important that we not forget what this day symbolizes.

Therefore, while we fly our flags, we should also take time to reflect on the lives that have been lost and dedicate ourselves anew to the virtue of public service.

One of those lives belonged to Howard Krueger, a 1940 graduate of Baraboo High School and one of 102 Sauk County residents killed in World War II.

Like so many teens of the late-1930s, Krueger knew he was living in unusual times. The Great Depression was winding down, but a far bigger firestorm was heating up. While he and his classmates were finishing their final exams in May, the German Army was slicing its way through France after rapidly crushing Holland, Norway and Belgium. Three weeks later, France also fell, an ominous portent of days soon to come. One can only imagine what young Howard and his classmates were thinking when they accepted their diplomas from Principal Gordon L. Willson: What kind of world awaits us?