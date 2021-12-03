GUEST COLUMN: Role of cash bail is not fundamentally flawed

The horrific crime that occurred at the Christmas parade in Waukesha has focused attention on the role of cash bail in the criminal justice system.

The suspect in the crime had been released on a $1,000 cash bail in Milwaukee County on an earlier charge of felony bail jumping and recklessly endangering safety. There are now calls for legislative changes to the cash bail system. My concern is that we not throw the baby out with the bath water.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney admits that his assistant district attorney made a mistake when she requested the $1,000 cash bail. If the assistant district attorney made a mistake in the recommendation, then the court commissioner who set the bail made a second and larger mistake.

It is the judge or the court commissioner who has the responsibility of setting cash bail. The district attorney and the defense attorney merely make their recommendations. When I was a judge, I always handled my own bail hearings rather than assigning them to a court commissioner. I believed that next to sentencing, the setting of bail was the most important decision made in a criminal case.

I did not want to leave it to a court commissioner who is an unelected attorney appointed by the court to make such a momentous and difficult decision.