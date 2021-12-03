GUEST COLUMN: Role of cash bail is not fundamentally flawed

The horrific crime that occurred at the Christmas parade in Waukesha has focused attention on the role of cash bail in the criminal justice system.
The suspect in the crime had been released on a $1,000 cash bail in Milwaukee County on an earlier charge of felony bail jumping and recklessly endangering safety. There are now calls for legislative changes to the cash bail system. My concern is that we not throw the baby out with the bath water.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney admits that his assistant district attorney made a mistake when she requested the $1,000 cash bail. If the assistant district attorney made a mistake in the recommendation, then the court commissioner who set the bail made a second and larger mistake.
It is the judge or the court commissioner who has the responsibility of setting cash bail. The district attorney and the defense attorney merely make their recommendations. When I was a judge, I always handled my own bail hearings rather than assigning them to a court commissioner. I believed that next to sentencing, the setting of bail was the most important decision made in a criminal case.
I did not want to leave it to a court commissioner who is an unelected attorney appointed by the court to make such a momentous and difficult decision.
Under Wisconsin’s Constitution, cash bail can only be set to assure the defendant’s future appearance in court. High cash bail for the sole purpose of holding a person in jail who is perceived to be dangerous would be unconstitutional under the Wisconsin Constitution and without significant procedural safeguards would also be unconstitutional under the United States Constitution.
When setting bail, I read the criminal complaint to familiarize myself with the allegations currently charged against the defendant. I listened to the arguments of both attorneys. I always wanted to know a few things, including the defendant’s prior criminal history and pending charges, any past charges for bail jumping, any failures to appear in court and his employment status.
My job was to make an independent determination of bail. Most of the time the bail amount was set within the range recommended by the attorneys, but on rare occasions, if I believed the attorneys were making an error, I would set it either higher than the amount requested by the prosecutor or lower than the amount requested by the defense attorney. Bail is the judicial officer’s responsibility.
I don’t share the view that the cash bail system is fundamentally flawed and needs to be extensively modified.
Setting bail involves the highly uncertain task of predicting human behavior and the balancing of the costs and benefits of the risk of being wrong with one’s predictions—which you will often be. This important decision should not be made through a one-size-fits-all statute or a computer algorithm driven by an ideology. This is a task for a rigorously trained and accountable-to-the-public judge who should independently evaluate the many factors of the specific and individual case before him or her.