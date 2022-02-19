GUEST COLUMN: Sandhill crane hunt a threat that doesn't resolve crop depredation

In Wisconsin and beyond, sandhill cranes are a beloved species and remarkable conservation success story.

As long-serving professional conservationists, we understand that keeping successful species successful can be just as challenging as saving rare and endangered species. Here in Wisconsin, we understand that crop damage by increasing numbers of sandhill cranes is a real problem that must and can be solved.

But there is no ethical, sustainable level of hunting sandhill cranes that will solve crop depredation. The proposed sandhill crane hunting season would take place in late summer or fall, but most crop damage from cranes occurs in the spring when the cranes feed on the germinating corn seeds and other crops after planting.

Approving the hunt to trigger payments to farmers through the Wildlife Damage Abatement and Claims Program is not a solution either. Claims will quickly exhaust the fund and few farmers will benefit. Permitting the shooting of sandhill cranes on individual farms where crop damage is occurring simply pushes the surviving birds and the problem to neighboring farms.

Wisconsin needs real and lasting solutions to crop depredation. There is an existing and effective crop deterrent—Avipel—that prevents corn damage. We need to ensure that Avipel is available, affordable and convenient to all farmers. We are working on that.

We need to continue testing and developing other deterrents that work better for other crops like potatoes and peas. We will do that too.

We are committed to working with farmers, businesses, seed producers, legislators and others to solve this problem. Solutions in Wisconsin will help here, across the United States and overseas.

In addition to a sandhill crane hunt failing to prevent crop depredation, there are other concerns. Sandhill cranes do not have the biological character of a game species. Crane pairs reproduce very slowly. Most pairs do not successfully nest until four to five years of age, lay only two eggs, and typically only one hatchling survives to fledging once every three years.

These characteristics contrast sharply with other game species like geese and ducks that reproduce rapidly and can recover quickly. Without expert management, sandhill crane hunting could harm the population—especially on key breeding grounds like Wisconsin. Although sandhill cranes are increasing in number, most crane species are endangered and declining due to slow reproduction and threats they face in the wild.

A sandhill crane hunt could endanger whooping cranes in Wisconsin. Accidental shooting of whooping cranes is a threat to their successful reintroduction into Wisconsin and across their range. We have worked for 20 years to bring back the endangered whooping crane to Wisconsin and the eastern United States. This small and young population is highly vulnerable to any deaths of adult breeding birds.

Whooping cranes are often found in flocks of sandhill cranes, and a hunting season can—and has—resulted in the accidental take of whooping cranes. In November 2021, four endangered whooping cranes were shot and killed during Oklahoma’s sandhill crane hunting season. We don’t know if this shooting was intentional or accidental, but it is a stark reminder of the fragility of the whooping crane population and the potential risk of a hunting season where whooping cranes and sandhill cranes comingle, as it would be in Wisconsin.

We also are concerned about the process through which this bill has been raised and debated. “Many people in Wisconsin feel that our traditions of conservation governance are being threatened,” said Fred Clark, former state legislator and executive director of Green Fire. “We’re in uncharted territory today with almost every issue being litigated. I think a lot of people are concerned that our tradition of solving these issues civilly, in a way that is constructive and ultimately sustainable, is threatened, and will make it impossible for us to manage natural resources the way we have for the last 100 years.”

Finally, we need to acknowledge that cranes are “no mere bird,” as famed conservationist Aldo Leopold wrote years ago. Cranes evoke a strong cultural and spiritual connection for many people in Wisconsin and around the world. Just because sandhill cranes can be hunted, doesn’t mean they should be. The distaste the general public feels for a sandhill crane hunt will certainly foster in that community a broader distaste for hunting. Wisconsin outdoors writer and hunter Tim Eisele wrote in a recent blog, “Opening a season to hunt sandhill cranes in Wisconsin is a mistake, and will just turn more people who are non-hunters against hunting and hunters.”

The public’s love of and connection with sandhill and whooping cranes in the U.S. translates into millions of dollars invested annually in crane-related tourism and associated businesses across the United States. Birdwatching is a substantial and growing industry in Wisconsin that supports local communities ranging from those around Horicon Marsh to Crex Meadows, from the Wisconsin River to the Menomonee. Small businesses, entrepreneurs, school groups, and nature enthusiasts throughout the state benefit from the protection of sandhill cranes.

After a century of decline, cranes are back in our everyday lives in Wisconsin. Let’s continue that success story.

Any consideration of a potential crane hunt should be undertaken using the best available science and diverse opinions while sharing a vision for sustaining healthy crane populations on healthy landscapes. The proposed bill does not do this, and it will fail to meet the objectives for which it was proposed.

Rich Beilfuss, International Crane Foundation president and CEO, rich@savingcranes.org, 608-356-9462 ext 143, savingcranes.org, and Matt Reetz, Madison Audubon executive director, mreetz@madisonaudubon.org, 608-255-2473, madisonaudubon.org/cranes.