GUEST COLUMN: The spirit of travel: Dream now, we will get there

Travel has the power to heal and refresh, to reset and rebuild. Each of us likely has a short list of the places we long to visit, as soon and we are able. We hold clear memories of the moments we’ve shared with our favorite people, and the gorgeous scenery that make our most treasured spots in Wisconsin stay with us long after we last experienced them. And we are all craving a happy place where we can take deep, slow breaths, watch our worries float away with the clouds, and feel our smiles returning and fully intending to stay for a while.

National Travel and Tourism Week is May 3-9. Each year our state’s tourism industry leverages this week to celebrate its economic contributions to communities and businesses all over the state. In contemplating this year’s approach to a week of industry collaboration and communication I take pause, knowing that it feels somehow out of place to celebrate the successes of the past year while fellow Wisconsinites are suffering due to COVID-19. I also reflect on the need to acknowledge the hardships while also celebrating the bright spots along the way. Signs of hope and sources of inspiration are the fuel we all need to keep us going through dark times. As such, we must shine a light on our collective achievements, while simultaneously paying respect to the struggles and grieving the losses we are all experiencing, because it is our resilience, passion, and ingenuity that will drive our industry to lead our state’s recovery in the months ahead.