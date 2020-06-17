GUEST COLUMN: Use-of-force rare, community engagement common with Sauk Prairie Police Department

Use-of-force: Fortunately, the use of force by our department is very rare. The department has always had a use-of-force policy that describes various levels of force from escort holds through deadly force. Officers regularly receive training on appropriate levels of force to use in a variety of situations. The department handles thousands of calls for service every year, more than 5,000 in 2019. In nearly every instance, officer presence and dialogue is enough to resolve the issue. Deadly force has not been used since 1986. An officer’s weapon has only been unholstered and displayed an average of once per year. Since Tasers were first issued to officers in 2007, they have been displayed 14 times and deployed four times. Pepper spray has only been used three times in the past 15 years.