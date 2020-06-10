GUEST COLUMN: We won't racially heal by chance, only though change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In light of all that is taking place in our state and in this country, I think it’s necessary to say that as a person of color, I live in a predominantly “white” community and I love the goodness of the majority of people around me. Are we perfect? No, but I notice that when I smile at people they smile back. Can we do better? Absolutely, but I can walk into my city police department and the chief will take the time to sit and have a meaningful conversation with me. The experience I’ve had with unethical and illegal conduct connected to my county law enforcement, I’ve chosen to handle, legally, in federal court … because that’s where I believe it makes the most sense to fight that battle.

As a country, we have to get to a place where those who feel they don’t have a “voice” are able to realize that they DO. There is always SOMEONE who sees things the way you do and is willing to help amplify your voice. Sadly enough, that also applies to people who have immoral and unethical agendas as well.