GUEST COLUMN: We won't racially heal by chance, only through change

In light of all that is taking place in our state and in this country, I think it’s necessary to say that as a person of color, I live in a predominantly “white” community and I love the goodness of the majority of people around me. Are we perfect? No, but I notice that when I smile at people they smile back. Can we do better? Absolutely, but I can walk into my city police department and the chief will take the time to sit and have a meaningful conversation with me. The experience I’ve had with unethical and illegal conduct connected to my county law enforcement, I’ve chosen to handle, legally, in federal court … because that’s where I believe it makes the most sense to fight that battle.
As a country, we have to get to a place where those who feel they don’t have a “voice” are able to realize that they DO. There is always SOMEONE who sees things the way you do and is willing to help amplify your voice. Sadly enough, that also applies to people who have immoral and unethical agendas as well.
Years of social abuse has erupted in protest over the death of George Floyd. The pain-filled voices of Black America have been heard … but now what? When the original colonists felt like they were being oppressed and that their rights were being violated, they stole and destroyed property in what we know as the Boston Tea Party. Other states even copied the actions of the Bostonians. George Washington and Benjamin Franklin supported the political statement the protesters made, but condemned the criminal behavior. The next step for those protesters was to form the Continental Congress.
When the physical “protest” comes to an end, a group of leaders from the black community needs to put what they believe is a foundation for resolution down on paper to be addressed for legislation … or Mr. Floyd has died in vain.
At the end of the day, whether you are a good white person or a good black person it doesn’t matter, you are simply a good person. Nobody can take that from you. If your heart is in the “protest”, for the right reasons, then it’s imperative to connect with other good, like-minded, people around you and become one voice for what is noble and right in your community ... legally, spiritually, ethically and racially. The only time our voices don’t matter, is when we don’t use them. All of our race issues didn’t stem from a mindset ... they are rooted in a “heart condition” that only the combined voice, effort and forces of brotherly love can change. And let me remind you that Brotherly Love is multi-colored, multi-racial and rooted in the goodness of God.
The foundational question for all of us is this, “What do I believe about black or white people and why do I believe that?” If the answer is negative, the next question becomes, “Do I want to stop believing that so I can stop living in it?” A great place to start the process is 2 Peter 1:5-9. Our communities and our country won’t racially heal by CHANCE. We will only, truly, heal through CHANGE.
Selepri Amachree, CEO and founder of the Xtreme Intervention Project, is a Dodge County resident and can be reached at selepri@hotmail.com
