GUEST COLUMN: Why doesn't Kurtz support bill to prevent gerrymandering?

As we approach the Nov. 3 Presidential Election, there are issues to contemplate down the ballot. This opinion column will not concentrate on the Presidential election which is ﬁrst and foremost a referendum on the administration of Donald J. Trump. Four years of experience should settle that issue.
Voters will need to contemplate their choice for the Wisconsin State Assembly between the incumbent, Tony Kurtz and the Democratic challenger, Mark Waldon. Separation between the candidates exists on a number of issues. This column focuses on the issue of gerrymandering.
Gerrymandering: If districts are drawn such that one party consistently wins a majority of seats with a minority of the votes, then most people would consider that an undemocratic process. Representative government should reﬂect the will of the voters who elect their oﬃcials. These district lines are reconsidered every 10 years based on the population count of the U.S. Census. In past years, both Democrats and Republicans, when in control, have given discriminant attention to drawing of district lines to obtain electoral advantage in the Wisconsin Legislature and the U.S. Congress. This process is commonly described as politicians picking their voters, rather than voters choosing their politicians.
In 2010, Wisconsin taxpayers at request of Republicans paid a private law ﬁrm to draw the district lines based on sophisticated computerized analysis of voting patterns. This process occurred outside the bounds of public scrutiny.
The effect of this gerrymandering is evident in the 2018 election when all 99 Assembly seats were open to voter selection. The results, based on online research, showed that the Republican candidates won 44.75% of the total vote or 1,103,505 total votes. The Democratic candidates won 52.99% percent or 1,306,878 total votes. Despite winning the total by some 200,000 votes, the Assembly is controlled by Republicans 63 seats to 26 seats held by Democrats.
In June 2019 on a 5-4 vote the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it is not up to the federal courts to rule when maps are drawn which too heavily favor one political party. The SCOTUS did say that state courts such as the Wisconsin Supreme Court could make such ruling, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The alternative is the Iowa model of non-partisan boards supervising the drawing of representative districts based on population in contiguous neighboring districts.
Wisconsin Assembly Bill 303 contains such language and has had bipartisan support. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua), Jeﬀ Mursau (R-Crivitz), Joel Kirchens (R-Sturgeon Bay), Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville), Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City), and all Democratic lawmakers have co-sponsored this bill which would create a Legislative Reference Bureau charged with establishing redistricting every 10 years to reﬂect population changes. Further, two-thirds of Wisconsin County boards have passed resolutions condemning gerrymandering of legislative districts. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, a Marquette Law School poll shows that three quarters of citizens support this measure as does Gov. Tony Evers.
Such legislation spares the taxpayer millions of dollars in legal costs incurred to argue in court over the drawing of these districts. Politicians of both parties would now be held to account by their constituents. Most now sit in evidently secure seats.
In latest action of April 1, 2020, the Assembly failed to pass AB303 pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1.
It is fair that the voters of the 50th Assembly District ask why there has been no leadership coming from their Assembly representative, Tony Kurtz. He has had the opportunity to co-sponsor this bill and has not done so. His website oﬀers no position on AB303. He has offered no response to an email question on this bill. It is indeed time to contemplate further the candidacy of Mark Waldon from Reedsburg for the 50th Assembly District.
Please vote safely in the Nov. 3 election. You can register to vote and request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov.
Leon Radant, MD, has been a Juneau County resident since 1980. He served as a family physician in Mauston, before going into semi-retirement two years ago. Dr. Radant was active in the Wisconsin Research and Education Network and served as an assistant clinical professor with the UW-Madison Medical School. He believes in the power of voting and a well-educated electorate.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!