GUZZARDI COLUMN: Biden victory would be a disaster for minorities

With less than two months until Election Day, more and more news stories are focused on the pivotal African-American vote.

In a New York Times op-ed written by Fox News contributor Juan Williams, the author boldly wrote that “the black vote now defines American politics.” Williams’ commentary went on to provide a long list of reasons that Black Americans should support challenger Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump.

Boiled down, Williams contends that African-Americans dislike President Trump because they perceive him as a racist. As Williams wrote, “Black Americans have had enough,” and for them defeating Trump is “personal.”

On one count, Williams is spot on. The Black vote, which is 12 percent of the national electorate, could determine whether Trump remains in the White House or whether Biden achieves his five-decade long dream of ascending to the U.S. presidency.

Trump hopes to capture more than the 8 percent of the Black vote he received in 2016. The president’s 2020 reelection campaign created Black Voices for Trump, a program designed to increase African-American voter turnout and help him garner 15 to 20 percent of the Black bloc. Expect to hear Trump tout his pre-COVID-19 success that helped drive Black unemployment to a record low 5.5 percent last year.