GUZZARDI COLUMN: Buttigieg's bad immigration idea

Pete Buttigieg, one of the surviving Democratic presidential candidates, goes from up to down to sideways in his pursuit of the elusive 2020 nomination. The former South Bend mayor was up in Iowa and New Hampshire but is struggling in South Carolina and Nevada.

When candidates are trying to separate themselves from the pack, they’ll throw out ideas – often half-baked – to see what might stick. During a stop in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Buttigieg provided a great example of concept-testing – in this case, a bad immigration proposal.

At an American Legion hall, Buttigieg suggested that the federal government create a new visa to fast-track legal immigrants into communities that need to stimulate their population growth. Community renewal visas would, Buttigieg said, go “to those who are willing to be in those areas that maybe are hurting for population but have great potential.”

Buttigieg didn’t explain what would happen once those immigrants arrive. They’ll need to find increasingly scarce jobs, secure ever-more expensive housing, compete in overcrowded classrooms for educations, and access the other services that are synonymous with a relatively smooth transition into a new American lifestyle. Making those services available is costly, and the fiscal burden would fall in large part on the existing municipalities and their residents.