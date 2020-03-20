GUZZARDI COLUMN: Commissioner's moves make baseball even less watchable

Expansion candidates include Montreal, where baseball previously failed; Austin, Texas, which would have baseball’s smallest television market; and Mexico City, where Manfred is willing to dismiss economic, political and security negatives to boost merchandise sales. Also under consideration are Orlando (even though baseball has flopped colossally in Miami and Tampa Bay) and Vancouver.

Wherever the expansion teams land, and Manfred’s growth plan is an inevitable reality, they’ll be noncompetitive. Remember the original New York Mets, the Houston Colt .45s and the Seattle Pilots, all doormats for established teams. Meddling Manfred has more bad ideas that he wants to foist on fans. With Manfred’s blessing, the proposal owners intend to pitch is that 14 of the 30 MLB teams make the playoffs, an increase from the current 10. Pay close attention, the confusing details follow: the team with the best record in each league gets a first-round bye and its choice of second-round opponent; the other six postseason teams in each league—four wild cards and the other two division champs—play a best-of-three first round which would replace the current one-game wild-card playoff. The bottom three wild-cards have no first-round home games.