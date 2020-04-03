GUZZARDI COLUMN: It will take Hawaii years to recover from coronavirus lockdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic, and the Hawaiian government’s response to it, has devastated the state. If Hawaii is lucky, three years from now the state will recover and once again be a favorite tourist destination. For today, however, Gov. David Ige has asked tourists to stay away from the islands for a minimum 30-day period.

For those daring enough to come ahead as well as those Hawaiians returning home, Ige has imposed a mandatory 14-day stay-at-home order. Moreover, Ige banned nonessential foot and vehicle traffic after 4:30 p.m. Violators who commit a misdemeanor offense may be punished by fines of up to $5,000 and a year in jail. Last week, Honolulu police issued 70 citations and arrested two.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he has no immediate plans to institute checkpoints on Oahu similar to those in place on Kauai. Hawaii island Police Chief Paul Ferreira reinforced Caldwell’s more tolerant approach when he said that checkpoints are impractical on Oahu. But checkpoints might be unnecessary since almost everything except supermarkets and hospitals are closed.