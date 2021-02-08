GUZZARDI COLUMN: Minimum wage increase could harm most vulnerable

Nearly 100,000 businesses, those most likely to hire minimum wage workers – restaurants, gift shops, gyms, beauty shops and mini-marts – have filed for bankruptcy and are permanently closed. Businesses that remain open such as home improvement companies, contractors, plumbers, mechanics and towing outfits are unlikely to hire new employees at the $15 wage.

Yelp’s Local Economic Impact Report, a monthly survey of small business listings, asked owners how they planned to staff in 2021. They replied that they’ll “transition to new operating models,” which are unlikely to include a major wage spike.

The most severely hit small businesses are minority-owned. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York analysis concluded that through April 2020, nearly half of all Black-owned business had shut their doors, and were more than twice as likely to close as their white counterparts. Published in August 2020, the New York Fed’s report wrote that Black businesses experienced the steepest closure decline, a 41 percent drop. Latino-owned business fell by 32 percent; Asian-owned dropped by 26 percent. Contrasting these stats, white-owned small businesses fell 17 percent. A more recent survey conducted by Small Business Majority found that within the next three months, as the pandemic worsens, an additional 29 percent of Black-owned businesses anticipate that they will have to permanently lay off employees.