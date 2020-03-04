GUZZARDI COLUMN: One of baseball's greatest, unheralded players made $7,500 a year

From the late-1880s through the mid-20th century, more than 300 Major League players trained in Hot Springs, Ark., to benefit from the city’s thermal waters, a cure for the winter’s excessive food and alcohol consumption.

Cap Anson, Chicago White Stockings’ Hall of Fame first baseman from 1876 through 1897, was one of the first to enjoy the waters’ remedy. Other HOFers who passed through Hot Springs included Cy Young, Jackie Robinson, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Rogers Hornsby and Hank Aaron. Babe Ruth, then with the Boston Red Sox, stamped his indelible mark on Hot Springs when he hit a 573-foot grand slam home run before 18,000 delirious fans.

Sam “Wahoo” Crawford is another dead ball era HOFer whose outstanding career is sadly lost in the sands of time. Crawford, who answered to “Wahoo” as a nod to his Nebraska hometown, was quirky but between 1899 and 1917 a dominant power slugger, mainly for the Detroit Tigers. The lefty hitting Crawford led the league in triples six times, and established the still-standing MLB career record for three-baggers, 309. To put Crawford’s record in perspective, consider that Willie Mays in his 22-year career hit 140 triples.