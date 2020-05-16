GUZZARDI COLUMN: Will Trump follow through on SIL's immigration plan?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A persuasive argument can be made that President Trump’s most trusted White House confidant is his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Kushner has outlasted almost every presidential appointee except for his wife Ivanka Trump, who has hung on since day one.

Recently, the Brookings Institute compiled a White House turnover analysis of President Trump’s most influential inside advisers, or “A” team. As of May 1, turnover is 86%, with many of the departures labeled as “resigned under pressure.” More difficult to measure, Brookings admitted, is Cabinet turnover. Case in point, Nikki Haley was upgraded from United Nations Representative to the Cabinet. After she resigned, her Cabinet post evaporated. Despite the confusion associated with tracking the inner circle’s comings and goings, Brookings concluded, President Trump’s Cabinet turnover rate is “record setting.”

Throughout the turmoil though, Kushner remains on the President’s Cabinet. In January 2017 when President Trump named Ivanka and Jared as advisers, the president’s base wondered what possible good could come from adding family to the White House team. Little did the questioning base know they’d be poster children and proponents for high-immigration, the equal of any congressional Democrat.