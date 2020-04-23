HOPE HOUSE COLUMN: "#IAsk" campaign: Healthy, safe relations based on consent, respect

This year Hope House is asking you to ask for consent, and then listen and respect the response you receive. When asking for consent, remember to ask without force, pressure, manipulation, or threats. Look for enthusiasm in voice and body language — that’s the “Enthusiastic Yes” we mentioned earlier, and there should be no doubt there for either of you. Remember to ask for consent every time. Even if someone has consented in the past, there should never be assumptions made about what they want to do in that moment. Ask for consent in a way that makes it clear you’re okay with them saying no, and give them space to do so if they need it. If they say, “um… I guess” or they say nothing at all, that is definitely not an “Enthusiastic Yes.” You should then take a moment and check in: how are they feeling? Suggest another way to spend time together: like watching a movie or hanging out with friends. If they tense up, pull away, or are quiet and seem distant, they are uncomfortable, and you should stop. If that happens, or if they say “no” outright, that is okay. Respecting the answer, no matter what it is, builds trust and safety in relationships and helps prevent sexual assault.