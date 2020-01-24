Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: Be a link when calling 911

Communication is a key to properly resolving any emergency situation. Look at communication as being a chain with various links that make up the chain. With any emergency, the first link is the person who picks up the phone and calls 911. The second link is the dispatcher in the county communications center who takes the 911 call and then alerts the proper emergency service to handle the situation, whether it be for police, fire, or EMS. The third link is the response by the emergency service such as the fire department. If any of the links fail, the chain is broken.

Today I want to look at the first link, the person who makes the 911 call. Information that the caller gives to the dispatcher is important to get the process started off on the right foot.

Technology usually makes life easier, but sometimes, too easy. That can be the case when using a cell phone to report what is “perceived” to be an emergency.

There are times that I believe a cell phone should be like a pack of cigarettes and come with a warning label. The warning could say something like “Caution: Using this device requires common sense and the willingness to become involved.”

