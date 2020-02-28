Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: Fire Department history 101

An array of fire apparatus over the years was presented. This ranged from a horse drawn steamer purchased in 1886 to the first motorized vehicle in 1925 to apparatus purchased in the 1960s and everything in between.

The former “rescue squad” was discussed. It was the city’s ambulance service until August, 1977.

Some of the larger fires were mentioned including the Kurth Brewery fire in 1916. This was a major fire that was fought with the horse drawn steamer which pumped water.

On Dec. 30, 1953, The Columbus Water and Light plant on North Water Street had an explosion and ensuing fire. This led to a blackout for the entire city as well as a large, nearby rural area. The public had to deal with no electricity for a couple of days. No electricity also affected the fire department’s response.

1977 was a bad year for the department. On July 1, there was a large fire at the Stokely Canning Company which is where the present-day Columbus Antique Mall is located. Less than four months later, there was a major fire at Columbus Mills on Udey Street by the dam.

A display of former fire chiefs and members from the 1800s to the mid-1900s was also included.