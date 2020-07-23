Hot Topics From Columbus Fire House: Not enough room for our letterhead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This month’s article is short and tongue-in-cheek.

As a movie theme song once said… “Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!” In reality, if there’s a problem, it’s likely going to be the fire department that is called. More often than not, it’s not for a fire.

Some requests for the fire department can be pretty far-fetched. Over the years I have been with two fire departments and have witnessed a number of them first hand. These included a request to get a bird out of a tree, a request to get a squirrel out of a house (that person probably watched the movie “Christmas Vacation” too many times), and a call from someone who wanted us to check their house because it was making “creaking” sounds when it was 20 below.

While these are not your typical “emergencies," long gone are the days of just being called for fires.

To illustrate this point, we could very well be known as the Columbus Fire, Motor Vehicle Accident Rescue, Industrial Accident Rescue, Farm Machinery Accident Rescue, High Level Rescue, Confined Space Rescue, Water Rescue, Haz-Mat, Animal Rescue, Natural Gas Leak Stopping, Gasoline Spill Removing, Smoke Removing, Carbon Monoxide Checking, Odor Sniffing, EMS Assisting, Search Party, Flood Evacuation, Smoke Investigation, False Alarm Response, Traffic Control, Burning Complaint Investigation, Tornado Spotting Department. However, this name would not fit on our letterhead, so we will continue to be known as the Columbus Fire Department.

Randy Koehn serves as Columbus fire chief and writes a monthly column for the Columbus Journal.