Hot Topics from Columbus Fire House: What do you know about your local fire department?

Individuals have been with our department ranging from five months to 45 years. They are male and female, millennials to baby-boomers, white collar-workers and blue-collar workers. But they all have one thing in common. They are all dedicated individuals who want to serve their community and help those in need.

How many people do you know that are willing to wake up in the middle of the night, leave their warm beds and homes, and venture out to help others on a regular basis? They respond when it’s 20 degrees below zero of 95 in the shade. Rain, snow, or wind does not make a difference.

As I mentioned, at times our firefighters leave their work to respond. It’s with our gratitude that employers allow our firefighters to leave when needed. The two local employers with the most of our firefighters employed are Lyco Manufacturing and Enerpac, each with four.

Many hours of training are expected of the firefighters. This also takes away from their time at home with family.

When someone is in need of help in an emergency, it always seems like it takes forever for help to arrive. That’s a natural feeling. Just remember that it takes time for volunteer firefighters to drop what they are doing, drive to the fire station, get their gear on, and proceed to the scene. Instead of “What took you so long?” how about “Thanks for coming.”

Randy Koehn serves as Columbus fire chief. He writes a monthly column for the Columbus Journal.