Huntington Herald-Dispatch: Fossil fuels kept the lights on, homes warm

West Virginia residents woke up Christmas morning to a frigid 9 degrees outside and requests from their power companies to keep their Christmas lights off until afternoon at the earliest.

The arctic air that had hovered over much of the United States since the previous week had put so much strain on the regional electric grid that more than 60 million people from New Jersey to Illinois were asked to cut back on unnecessary use of electricity. The request showed the folly of destroying much of the power generation infrastructure that had supplied the region for decades in favor of relying on distant and unreliable sources of renewable energy.

As of 9 a.m. Christmas morning, electricity users on the PJM Interconnection regional grid were using 120,846 megawatts of power. About 33% of that came from burning natural gas. Nuclear power plants supplied 27% and coal — the pariah of the electric generation industry — another 27%. None of the other sources — oil, hydroelectric and renewables — provided more than 10%. Wind generated a measly 6,341 megawatts, or about 5%. At that time of day, solar power wasn’t a factor.

In the cold dark of winter night, fossil fuels and nuclear power kept the lights on and homes warm.

As the weather moderated slightly, demand on the power grid eased. As of 9 a.m. last Tuesday, usage was down to 112,391 megawatts. Coal was the source of 28% of that, gas and nuclear about 30% each and renewables about 8%.

Engineers and others continue to work on renewable sources and more economical nuclear power, but those sources are at least a decade away from being able to support the baseload needs of millions of people and businesses in normal times, let alone during a cold spell in December or a heat wave in July.

And that doesn’t count the increased demand on the grid if the federal government and others are successful in converting much of the motor vehicle market over to electric vehicles. Imagine how people would or wouldn’t get around in the electric vehicles if electricity use was cut back during a cold snap.

The Christmas weekend was cold. Arctic cold. It’s been this cold here before, and colder. It will be again. So why are the government and green energy proponents so eager to push us toward energy sources that can’t get us through this kind of weather?

Fossil fuels keep the lights on, buildings warm and people moving. It’s not wise to destroy these sources of energy. But that’s what we’re doing.

When bad weather strikes, we rely on fossil fuels despite how a large number of people — mostly in heavily populated urban areas far from where those fossil fuels are collected, processed and turned into electricity — feel or think about them.

The decarbonization of our energy infrastructure sounds great in theory, but in reality we’re still far from that goal. We should only move as quickly as technology allows while also recognizing that there may be limits to implementing our dreams of a carbon-free society.