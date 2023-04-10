An official Wisconsin state rifle.

Of course, we say sarcastically, that’s just what the state needs. Why didn’t someone think of this before?

Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill to designate a lever-action rifle produced in Rice Lake by the Henry Repeating Arms company as the official state rifle.

Specifically, they’re talking about the Henry All-Weather .45-70, a utilitarian rifle that has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,246 and has no doubt helped keep the ravaging deer herds in the state in check for years. It also can bring down bear, hogs, moose and elk at 100 yards.

The legislation comes from state Reps. Dave Armstrong, Treig Pronschinske, James Edming, and Sen. Romaine Quinn, from the Rice Lake area and Mondovi in west central Wisconsin.

They say the proposed bill is a way to recognize a Wisconsin company as well as honor the state’s hunting traditions.

State Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, scoffed at the bill, saying, “Are you kidding me? Why? Why? You know there are mounting problems in our communities that people are facing. It seems silly we’re trying to go down a path of trying to designate things that are just bumper-sticker signals to a base.”

Whoa. Easy there, senator, we’re not talking about Uzis or AR-15s or weapons of choice in mass shootings. This is a well-made lever-action rifle that’s seen a lot on state farms and in the woods during hunting season. Not only that, it won the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest in 2019.

But before legislators take up this chance to boost the Henry All-Weather rifle and to chum for points with gun supporters, why couldn’t lawmakers take a broader view and make a few amendments to the proposed bill.

Over the years, the Legislature has officially recognized a wide variety of state symbols. They include:

The state tree – the sugar maple

The state fish — the muskellunge.

The domestic animal — the dairy cow.

The beverage — milk.

The dance — the polka.

But to our knowledge, the Legislature has not, until now, considered honoring a commercial brand like the Henry All-Weather rifle.

To be fair to residents of southeastern Wisconsin, we would urge a few plums recognizing products from the Kenosha area.

There could be official state mosquito repellent — DeepWoods Off, from SC Johnson. And why not keep going with an official underwear from Jockey?

The possibilities are endless.

Not only that, but the Legislature could monetize the state symbols into a new revenue stream to fill state coffers for years to come. The state budget may be flush right now with a $7 billion surplus, but that won’t last forever.

If the Milwaukee Brewers can get $4 million a year for naming rights to American Family Field, imagine how much revenue would roll in from an official Wisconsin pizza and an official Wisconsin brand name beer or brandy?

Or an official Wisconsin state rifle?

While we’re not encouraging it, if we’re going to sell state symbols, we should at least get a good price for them.