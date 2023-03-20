Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $3.8 billion capital budget for the next two years is a heady package indeed and would mark an historic investment package in Wisconsin’s infrastructure needs — much of it going to the University of Wisconsin System.

At $3.8 billion, the package is half again what Evers proposed in two previous capital budgets — which were whittled down by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

In his last budget two years ago, Evers proposed nearly $1.1 billion for the UW System, including a new Engineering Building to replace the existing one that is 83 years old and is in poor and unsanitary condition. Lawmakers cut that in half, ultimately approving $629 million and leaving out $150 million to start construction of a new Engineering Building.

In his new proposal, Evers is suggesting $1.8 billion in infrastructure spending for the UW System, and yes, it includes the Engineering Building, again.

Announcing his budget plan, Evers said, ”Our historic surplus means we have historic opportunity and responsibility to invest in key projects that have long been neglected while still staying well within our means, keeping borrowing low and saving taxpayers money in the long run, and that’s exactly what our Capital Budget does.”

There is much, much more in the Capital Budget: $11.5 million for a new State Patrol/DMV facility in Spooner; $41.5 million to replace the central kitchen at the state’s veterans’ home at King and $10 million for power plant repairs; $7 million for the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay; even $12.5 million to repair and renovate the cream puff pavilion at State Fair Park in West Allis.

The list is seemingly endless and many infrastructure improvements will likely be eliminated or cut back by Republicans. That’s a delicate process, though, because Evers still has a veto power and can reject the package that comes back to him.

One place the Democrat governor and GOP leaders might find consensus, though, is in the use of some of the state’s record $7 billion budget surplus to fund these construction projects. Hopefully, that will encourage consensus on the specific projects as well.

Evers has proposed funding half of the Capital Budget — $1.9 billion — using state surplus money. That would diminish the state’s need to borrow and by the governor’s estimation would save state taxpayers $1 billion in future debt service payments.

That “pay-as-you-go” approach seems to have some GOP support. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, recently told the Wisconsin Counties Association, “Now we do have an historic opportunity with about $7 billion in our savings account to make one-time investments. What would be one-time investments worth making? Probably borrowing less money than we ordinarily would, because right now interest rates are over 4-5%.”

We agree. Using some of the state surplus to invest in needed repairs to state facilities is a good use of that money and will save taxpayers money in the long run — but it has to be done judiciously and can’t include everything and the kitchen sink.

As State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, joked last month, “Everyone has spent that surplus two or three times.”