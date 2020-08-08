KOFLER COLUMN: How stores can improve their mask-up game

The tried-and-true behavioral science advice for getting people to put the mask on in the first place is to appeal to our identity, or sense of self and duty to others, which is tricky for the reasons explained above. The good news is that businesses can appeal to our identities as loyal shoppers and advocates as a loyalist of a brand. Instead of “You must wear a mask,” it’s “Trader Joe’s shoppers wear masks!”

Another proven tactic is to use humor to diffuse tension. Go on social media for any length of time and you’ll see signs from small businesses already using this gambit, such as the business that printed a notice allowing customers to enter without masks if they had their temperature checked, and wouldn’t you know it, they were all out of oral thermometers!

Once inside the store, things get a little trickier. I don’t know about you, but it took me months before I stopped adjusting the mask. To help us feel normal wearing masks, businesses can do what they are already doing to encourage social distancing—place physical reminders everywhere.