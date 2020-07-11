KOFLER COLUMN: Overwhelmed by virus advice? Act like a toddler

Meanwhile, my 4-year-old friend Wren has no problem adapting to the new rules. Wren’s face lights up if you talk about the parties you can throw after “corina,” as she calls it, but she never bugs her parents about going to the pool or the park. And she has no problem loudly calling out anyone not wearing a mask. That’s because by age 3 children begin to understand social norms and readily accept any behavior if everyone else is doing it. So if no one is going to the pool and everyone is wearing a mask, then that’s just the way it is. She’d probably love the rule about turning over brick.

My brain, unlike a toddler’s, is conditioned to deal with a social environment by following the usual cues that help us resolve uncertainty. These new social settings and their unestablished cues cause uncertainty and anxiety.

The result is what social scientists call “peer discomfort,” or what you feel in a situation where someone is acting differently from what you perceive the rule is. Whereas a toddler’s brain loves clear rules, an adult’s brain trips over the cognitive dissonance between the difference what you see and what you know to be true, such as seeing people shake hands.