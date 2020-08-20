KURTZ: Joe Biden’s climate dream a nightmare for rural Wisconsin

Since then, Biden has doubled-down, putting Congressional Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in charge of drafting his climate policy that will ultimately kill Wisconsin jobs and bolster the energy dominance of US adversaries like Russia, China, and Venezuela. Make no mistake about it — Joe Biden has no problem with putting America last to win over the far-left fringes of his party.

Biden and AOC’s $93 trillion Green New Deal (GND) would eliminate 10.3 million jobs—putting at risk the livelihoods of hardworking Americans who depend on our fossil fuel industries and, according to a new study by the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL) and others, will cost the average Wisconsin household over $75,000 during the first year of the GND’s implementation.

What’s more, the GND is just one of many examples of how Biden and his fellow socialist Democrats’ radical climate agenda would wreak havoc on Wisconsin agriculture and our way of life. According to the WILL study, farmers and consumers are likely to pay the price of the Democrats’ lofty goal of zero emissions—including Wisconsin dairy farmers, who are expected to incur the $2.5 billion annual cost on Wisconsin’s dairy industry, or $2,000 per cow. Wisconsin farmers will also see lower yields, higher food costs, and additional taxes.