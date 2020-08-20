KURTZ: Joe Biden’s climate dream a nightmare for rural Wisconsin

America is blessed with an abundance of natural resources. We can all agree our nation’s natural beauty is special, and our land, air, and water must be kept clean and well-protected for generations to come.
Fortunately, the United States remains a world leader in environmental conservation. Our nation has shown a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint—in 2019, the United States cut CO2 emissions more than any other country in the world, according to the International Energy Agency, and from 1970 to 2018, the combined emissions of the most common air pollutants fell 74% while the economy grew over 275%. The U.S. experience has shown that strong environmental policy and economic growth are not mutually exclusive.
Yet, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still hopes to use the Oval Office to pass radical climate policies that would cost countless of hardworking Americans their jobs and threaten their livelihoods. Just ask Biden himself, who agreed that he would be willing to “displace thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers” in order to enact his radical, anti-fossil fuels agenda. Biden’s plan would threaten our energy independence, drive up energy costs on American consumers, and obliterate nearly 100,000 Wisconsin jobs.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus, Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he wants to exploit the pandemic in order to enact reckless climate policies which would devastate rural Wisconsin jobs and cripple our economy. While President Trump continues to fight coronavirus at the front lines and spearhead the reopening of America, Joe Biden continues to espouse radical policies that could not be more out-of-touch with rural Wisconsin. In April, Biden told wealthy donors that he was “excited” about the “opportunity” for “institutional change” presented by coronavirus, and told PBS in March that the coronavirus crisis is an “opportunity” to push his disastrous Green New Deal agenda.
Since then, Biden has doubled-down, putting Congressional Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in charge of drafting his climate policy that will ultimately kill Wisconsin jobs and bolster the energy dominance of US adversaries like Russia, China, and Venezuela. Make no mistake about it — Joe Biden has no problem with putting America last to win over the far-left fringes of his party.
Biden and AOC’s $93 trillion Green New Deal (GND) would eliminate 10.3 million jobs—putting at risk the livelihoods of hardworking Americans who depend on our fossil fuel industries and, according to a new study by the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL) and others, will cost the average Wisconsin household over $75,000 during the first year of the GND’s implementation.
What’s more, the GND is just one of many examples of how Biden and his fellow socialist Democrats’ radical climate agenda would wreak havoc on Wisconsin agriculture and our way of life. According to the WILL study, farmers and consumers are likely to pay the price of the Democrats’ lofty goal of zero emissions—including Wisconsin dairy farmers, who are expected to incur the $2.5 billion annual cost on Wisconsin’s dairy industry, or $2,000 per cow. Wisconsin farmers will also see lower yields, higher food costs, and additional taxes.
While Biden is willing to sacrifice American jobs to the climate activists, President Donald Trump has proven conservation does not have to come at the expense of our economy. Under the President’s leadership, the United States has made real progress in promoting responsible stewardship of our planet while continuing to support American jobs and boost economic growth in record numbers. Just last year, President Trump signed legislation designating 375,000 new acres of wilderness, the largest public lands legislation in a decade. In short, President Trump has taken important steps to restore, preserve, and protect our land, air, and water.
A word of advice to Joe Biden: a global pandemic is not the right time to prioritize radical climate reforms, and it certainly is not an “opportunity” to push the Green New Deal. Now is the time to address the problem at hand—navigating the Great American Comeback while continuing to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy. While Biden’s comments are tone-deaf to the plight of rural Wisconsinites amid this pandemic, President Trump remains an advocate for the American farmer—and rural Wisconsinites will be best served by sending him back to the White House for four more years.
Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, serves as district representative for Wisconsin's 50th Assembly District.
