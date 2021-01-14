LANDERS: A favorite American

Probably every columnist from here to Anchorage is weighing in on last week’s tragic and embarrassing events at our nation’s capital. Maybe you want to hear what I have to say on that, maybe you don’t. Either way, my words will only be part of the continuous noise of every person with a column, show, page, post, or voice that wants to be heard. Instead, my column today is dedicated to telling you about one of my favorite Americans.
She may not always know the exact words to say or how to say them. She struggles in finding sense in what our country has become at times. She is a person rich in compassion and has been a philanthropist when she has the opportunity to be. She has made efforts to feed the homeless, clothed the poor, provided school supplies to those kids who didn’t have any, and has donated her own earnings and possessions to people and animals in need. She does this without ever asking for anything in return or any recognition for it.
She has great respect and honor for those who have served this country. She will tell you about the importance of Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day, and enjoys all that the Fourth of July offers in its celebration of freedom and independence. She was there at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, shaking hands and personally thanking the wheel-chair bound survivors with navy blue hats with the words, “USS Virginia, Oklahoma, and Arizona” in bright gold stitching emblazoned on them. She understood that the word “hero” is overused in this country, but on that day, she got to meet the real deal.
She is proud of the police officers, fire fighters, and EMS workers who serve her community. She knows that the sound of a siren is answering the call to someone in need while simultaneously thrusting those responding into danger. She understands that sometimes they make mistakes, and there are times they may do things that they shouldn’t do, but she is smart enough to know that the vast majority of them are some of the bravest and most compassionate people this world has to offer.
When the National Anthem plays, she stands at attention, puts her hand over her heart, and looks lovingly at the flag. She knows that the history of our country is imperfect, and there are still many who do not see the America as she does. Yet she doesn’t use the Flag or Anthem as a sounding board or platform for her own ideas, and she doesn’t judge those that do. Rather, the best she can offer is silent respect for all those who served, fought, and died for this great nation.
She sees people for their actions, values and character, and not by the color of their skin or the differences in the way they may look, dress, or talk. She herself has been the victim of bias and isolation, so she works hard to make sure others feel accepted, appreciated, and loved. She has an uncanny knack to befriend those who need a friend the most, and to give time to those who are the loneliest.
She is what you would call an old soul, and in her free time she does things the old-fashioned way. She writes birthday and get-well messages by hand. She will walk over just to say hello to the neighbors and see how they are doing, and makes cookies or treats for friends just because. She reads books on historical figures and places, and sometimes likes to share what she learned with others so they can appreciate them too. She can’t get enough of “Hamilton the Musical,” often singing out loud, “I am not throwing away my shot” or “There’s a million things I haven’t done, just you wait.” Both appropriate for who she is.
Last week, when her fellow citizens raided, damaged, and killed inside our nation’s capital she watched in awe. Her mother cried and her father was speechless. She wondered out loud why people would be driven to do something so violent? She recalled being in front of the Capitol just a few years back, and admiring how beautiful and majestic it was. Now, it was anything but.
Today, on Jan. 14, 2021, my daughter, Emma, becomes a teenager. Officially 13 years old and full of wonder, sass, love, stubbornness, and all the things typical 13-year-old girls are. She is also full of understanding, compassion, respect, and unity, something I feel many people much older, and allegedly wiser, don’t know how to be anymore.
We watched together the violence that took place last week. I also read something she wrote about it that evening. She said that Jan. 6 will be a sad day for the rest of her life. While it may be, I know she won’t stop being the person she is and she will continue to give me hope that despite the steep divides in this nation over race and politics, there are some, like her, that refuse to be divided. She is indeed one of my favorite Americans, because she knows how to act like one. Happy Birthday, Emma.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.