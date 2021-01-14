LANDERS: A favorite American

She is proud of the police officers, fire fighters, and EMS workers who serve her community. She knows that the sound of a siren is answering the call to someone in need while simultaneously thrusting those responding into danger. She understands that sometimes they make mistakes, and there are times they may do things that they shouldn’t do, but she is smart enough to know that the vast majority of them are some of the bravest and most compassionate people this world has to offer.

When the National Anthem plays, she stands at attention, puts her hand over her heart, and looks lovingly at the flag. She knows that the history of our country is imperfect, and there are still many who do not see the America as she does. Yet she doesn’t use the Flag or Anthem as a sounding board or platform for her own ideas, and she doesn’t judge those that do. Rather, the best she can offer is silent respect for all those who served, fought, and died for this great nation.

She sees people for their actions, values and character, and not by the color of their skin or the differences in the way they may look, dress, or talk. She herself has been the victim of bias and isolation, so she works hard to make sure others feel accepted, appreciated, and loved. She has an uncanny knack to befriend those who need a friend the most, and to give time to those who are the loneliest.