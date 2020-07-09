LANDERS: A law of common sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recall a time in my first mayoral term when I promised to act on a local issue that was fueled by heavy public sentiment. The issue at stake was the display of the sleazy T-shirts all over our downtown. Back then, taking a stroll downtown you could see a wide variety of T-shirts with profanity, sexually suggested images, and even characterized nudity in prominent displays in our storefronts. I am not trying to sound like the prune preacher from “Footloose,” but we all knew those types of displays were not welcomed in a family-friendly environment and quite frankly made our city look terrible.

As the mayor during that time, I politely asked these business owners to voluntarily remove those items from the storefronts. Most did, but a couple of them refused. I think it became more of a challenge to them to thumb their nose at me and public opinion. Their bad taste in displaying trash in the windows might have got a chuckle from the simple-minded who saw that as humorous, but overall it hurt the image of our entire community and helped expand the “park and stay” resorts we have now and arguable has kept many from coming downtown. The Dells downtown struggled with a reputation for trashy T-shirt stores, and business owners, citizens, and tourists were seeking something to be done.