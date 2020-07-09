LANDERS: A law of common sense

I recall a time in my first mayoral term when I promised to act on a local issue that was fueled by heavy public sentiment. The issue at stake was the display of the sleazy T-shirts all over our downtown. Back then, taking a stroll downtown you could see a wide variety of T-shirts with profanity, sexually suggested images, and even characterized nudity in prominent displays in our storefronts. I am not trying to sound like the prune preacher from “Footloose,” but we all knew those types of displays were not welcomed in a family-friendly environment and quite frankly made our city look terrible.
As the mayor during that time, I politely asked these business owners to voluntarily remove those items from the storefronts. Most did, but a couple of them refused. I think it became more of a challenge to them to thumb their nose at me and public opinion. Their bad taste in displaying trash in the windows might have got a chuckle from the simple-minded who saw that as humorous, but overall it hurt the image of our entire community and helped expand the “park and stay” resorts we have now and arguable has kept many from coming downtown. The Dells downtown struggled with a reputation for trashy T-shirt stores, and business owners, citizens, and tourists were seeking something to be done.
So, I brainstormed with our city attorney after the nice approach didn’t work. We collectively knew that an ordinance to ban all of this merchandise might cause a legal battle our city was in no position to fund. We also knew that other municipalities that attempted to ban these images were struck down by courts citing free speech, which I whole-heartedly respect. What was created was an ordinance that didn’t ban the merchandise from display but required it to be in a distinct area of the store that only adults could enter, and far removed from the hundreds of thousands of kids who walked down Broadway every year. A solid and crafty piece of legal wisdom designed by our city attorney, Joe Hasler. If our current city leaders are paying attention, and I hope they are, those items should still be tucked away and out of the storefronts to this day.
Which brings me to our current display of nose-thumbing behavior. Take a 15-minute drive down Broadway and the Parkway and you will see countless number of patrons and employees alike not social distancing, no masks, and no consideration for the guidelines to get out of this pandemic mess. Wave pools, outdoor gathering places, candy stores, and lines to get on a go-cart, are all examples of places that aren’t practicing what the doctors are telling us to do.
On a national news broadcast the other day in a story about how people are ignoring the safety recommendations, one of our waterparks was shown along with crowded beaches and bars in Florida and Texas. Local leaders are somewhat stuck as any attempt to control the “anything goes” mentality practiced by many of our businesses will be struck down by courts thanks to the precedent of our failed leadership in Madison on both sides of the aisle and in the governor’s office. As much as I understand the legal restrictions our local city leaders have, I do take exception for their decision to go ahead with the July 4 events. It was irresponsible and not worth the potential for the spread of this pandemic.
If you are in the camp that it's a person’s right to choose, your argument is short-sighted with me. Yes, I and others have a right to choose what stores or places I patronize. But what I don’t have a right to choose is how long our economy suffers, our schools remain closed, or our health care system is overwhelmed by the free choice mentality of others that is currently backfiring. This virus goes beyond the walls of any business, and it’s up to that business to be proactive to better everyone. A business owner anywhere that doesn’t require their employees and patrons to practice safe standards with masks, distancing, and partitions is potentially prolonging the era of COVID-19. As I like to say, if you are not part of the solution you are by default part of the problem.
In the Dells specifically, protecting of our fellow citizens, workforce, and guests should be a no-brainer and always our top priority. This is the Dells, where ingenuity and hard work has always conquered the struggles that exist. Our community should be setting an example, not being made one on the evening news. Flash back to my challenge with some T-shirt stores. It took a law to get a couple of spiteful business owners to change their way years back, a law that ultimately benefited everyone. Today, we aren’t talking about T-shirts anymore and what offends, this is a real life threat to public safety that our community as a whole is failing to address. There shouldn’t have to be an ordinance or law that requires safe practices, this should just be done because it is the right thing to do, period!
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
