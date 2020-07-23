LANDERS: A lot of what ifs in decision to reopen schools

The Dells School Board has a tough choice to make. Open the schools back up or wait this pandemic out? I know all the board members, they are good people. It’s a thankless job being on a school board, so let me be at least one person to publicly offer my thanks to them.

As much as I respect our board and have great friendships with several of them, I do disagree with where they are heading. It seems they are leaning towards opening up the school this fall. That has started a strong debate in our community on whether or not the board is making the right decision. Some parents have no issues sending their kids back to school, while others may be petrified at the thought. Then there are many floating in the middle of those two emotions.

I guess the question I pose to the board is what if? What if kids return and the virus mutates or proves to be more dangerous to kids than expected? What if our bus drivers, who we have very, very few of, get sick? What if our custodians, aids, and cooks fall ill? And yes, what if an outbreak impacts our teachers? School Board member Erik Backhaus, a fellow 1989 WDHS grad I might add, offered some compelling stats to the impact of the virus on children in support of opening up. What I caution about using those stats to determine opening up the school is two-fold. First, the health and safety of the adults in the school also needs to be strongly considered. Second, we are merely four months into this pandemic, and research is still too early to know the true impact of the virus on children.