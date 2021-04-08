LANDERS: A modern day train robbery

Imagine you are a “businessman,” or “businesswoman,” from Chicago. You work in a plush, high-rise law office or equity firm on Wacker Drive. You have business in Minneapolis and decide to take the train over to Twin Cities, stopping in Portage or Columbus for an overnight visit and some sight-seeing. Afterall, there is nothing to take your mind off the hustle and bustle of dealing with trade markets or malpractice suits like an overnight stay at the Sunset Motel or a shopping trip to Tractor Supply.
Yet this is part of the marketing craziness being presented by those pushing to add a designated second train route from Chicago to Minneapolis. They keep promoting the thought that somehow, places like Columbus and Portage will see a boom in tourism. Let’s be frank about this silly nonsense about the need for a second train between Chicago and Minneapolis, its hogwash.
No offense Portage, or Columbus, but no highfalutin professional is going to stop there for shopping or tourism on their way to a business meeting while riding Amtrak. I can’t even see them stopping for anything in the Dells or Madison for that matter. Do you know why? Because they will need to take the train to do it.
Don’t get me wrong, train travel should be tried at least once, and can be a nostalgic way to travel. Yet it has many draw backs to make it a primary mode of travel, especially for business. First off, it is costly. Not many people use the train anymore and Amtrak needs to make money somehow so they charge an arm and a leg for a one-way ticket. The current cost to travel by train from Chicago to the Twin Cities is about $130 round trip, and will take 16 hours total. For $30 more, you can get a roundtrip flight and be home in time to watch the evening news.
Another reason why a train for business travelers won’t work is because trains are notoriously late. Amtrak does not own the tracks in the Great Lakes, freight companies do. That means passenger trains are at the whim of freight lines, and they all can’t be on the same tracks at once. A CP Rail train carrying millions in oil, coal, steel, and goods takes precedence over granny going to see the grandkids in Rockford.
Lastly, trains are not the most glamorous way to travel. You share a confined space with people who can bring their own food and alcohol on the train, who don’t shower, who snore, or sing as loud as they can with headphones on….and that was just in a private car I shared with my wife and daughter on a trip to Washington, D.C. once!
The idea of using $53 million in taxpayer funds to research and implement a second train from Chicago to Minneapolis/St. Paul also doesn’t take into account another big reason why this silly idea just won’t work. That is, Chicago wants nothing to do with Minneapolis. Its drab, cold, has terrible football, and except for the peanut butter at Hell’s Kitchen, their food is awful. Any legitimate business deals in Minneapolis are conducted over Zoom, or flown to in order to reduce the actual time spent in Minneapolis. Remember, the two best things to ever come out of Minneapolis are I-94 and 35 East.
There are three categories of people pushing for this fiscal nightmare. The first are those who feel train travel is a more green way to go. They want to see piles of people and families using trains instead of minivans and suburbans, but that won’t work. Americans have, and always will, love their automobiles.
The second group are those who have a romantic infatuation with train travel. They are true believers and want other people to believe too. Yet sometimes, you can only go so far in getting people to share your passion. I would know, I’ve spent close to 30 years trying to get my wife to try musky fishing and enjoy “Star Wars,” but you won’t find her casting Hellhounds over a Vilas County weed bed while dressed like Princess Leia anytime soon.
Lastly, are those who somehow see their community’s tourism future through trains. Trains just can’t compete with the comfort and convenience of cars, or the speed of planes when it comes to business or vacation travel. Some could argue that it’s time to scrap regional and national passenger rail service altogether to push more rail freight and help get more semi trucks off the interstate. Raise your hand if you would like to see less semi’s on the interstate!
Remember, it was just a few short months ago that Amtrak announced decreased operations due to low ridership. Now, there is some sort of great change that requires $53 million for adding a second line? Seems like a modern-day version of a train robbery to me, only it’s our tax dollars these bandits are stealing.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.