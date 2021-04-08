LANDERS: A modern day train robbery

Imagine you are a “businessman,” or “businesswoman,” from Chicago. You work in a plush, high-rise law office or equity firm on Wacker Drive. You have business in Minneapolis and decide to take the train over to Twin Cities, stopping in Portage or Columbus for an overnight visit and some sight-seeing. Afterall, there is nothing to take your mind off the hustle and bustle of dealing with trade markets or malpractice suits like an overnight stay at the Sunset Motel or a shopping trip to Tractor Supply.

Yet this is part of the marketing craziness being presented by those pushing to add a designated second train route from Chicago to Minneapolis. They keep promoting the thought that somehow, places like Columbus and Portage will see a boom in tourism. Let’s be frank about this silly nonsense about the need for a second train between Chicago and Minneapolis, its hogwash.

No offense Portage, or Columbus, but no highfalutin professional is going to stop there for shopping or tourism on their way to a business meeting while riding Amtrak. I can’t even see them stopping for anything in the Dells or Madison for that matter. Do you know why? Because they will need to take the train to do it.