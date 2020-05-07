LANDERS: A mom's wisdom

In the early 1950s Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer. She spent many years helping her patients and being part of the joy of bringing new life into this world. Now she faced the grim reality that treatment options were limited, and her own life was about to be taken from her sons. Mary underwent a risky surgery to remove the cancer. Jim, Paul, and Michael were informed that the procedure to remove the cancer failed and Mary died from an embolism during surgery. Paul remembered thinking at the time how can his family survive without his mom? A thought no 14-year-old should ever have to consider.

Not much is really known about Mary to this day. Her sons kept their memories of her fairly private, seemingly just the way she would have wanted it. A mom’s legacy exists not in her own accomplishments, but in those of her children’s. In Mary’s case, her legacy lived on in her sons, and particularly in her oldest, Paul, Paul McCartney who was 14 years old when his mother died. It would be 17 years later, as he struggled to pen lyrics for an upcoming Beatles album, that he would have visions of his mom from when he was younger. There she would be, encouraging him, consoling him, doing what she needed do and saying what she needed to say to make him better. Even though the Beatles were an international success and Paul was established as a musical genius, there was Mary proding her son from heaven. In a testament to mom’s everywhere, Mary was Paul’s inspiration to writing one the most famous songs ever with the lyrics, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” A song that has both encouraged and consoled millions.