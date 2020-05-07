LANDERS: A mom's wisdom

Being a nurse in the 1940s wasn’t the easiest career. Mary’s husband, Jim, was a volunteer firefighter during WWII, doing his part to serve his country. Mary found herself the family’s primary breadwinner as her husband did his part in the war effort. Mary and Jim raised two sons, Michael and Paul in a modest but modern home in a time when a world war and post-war economy meant for uncertain times.
Mary’s career as a nurse took her to working as a supervisor in a maternity ward and also as a private midwife. She would ride her bicycle to her patient’s homes in all hours of the day and night, even sometimes in a foot of snow. She was reliable, and her reliability and serious demeanor was also expected of her children. Mary didn’t put up with too much nonsense from her boys, especially when it came to their education and demeanor. She made sure her kids worked hard and studied hard as well. Like most moms, Mary wanted her sons to have a better life, even though nobody would argue with Mary’s success.
While Mary’s upbringing was strict, her love for her boys was unwavering. Her oldest, Paul, was accepted into a prestigious grammar school made possible by Mary’s strong expectation that he excel academically and her time tutoring him. Michael, a year younger than Paul, was attending a Catholic school and proved to be a bit too rambunctious for their liking. It was Mary, a Catholic herself, who usually dealt with Michael’s adventures at school to smooth the waters over and keep him from getting kicked out. For Mary, it seemed like a typical family and a typical life, with typical boys doing typical things. But life is not always typical, as Mary would soon find out.
In the early 1950s Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer. She spent many years helping her patients and being part of the joy of bringing new life into this world. Now she faced the grim reality that treatment options were limited, and her own life was about to be taken from her sons. Mary underwent a risky surgery to remove the cancer. Jim, Paul, and Michael were informed that the procedure to remove the cancer failed and Mary died from an embolism during surgery. Paul remembered thinking at the time how can his family survive without his mom? A thought no 14-year-old should ever have to consider.
Not much is really known about Mary to this day. Her sons kept their memories of her fairly private, seemingly just the way she would have wanted it. A mom’s legacy exists not in her own accomplishments, but in those of her children’s. In Mary’s case, her legacy lived on in her sons, and particularly in her oldest, Paul, Paul McCartney who was 14 years old when his mother died. It would be 17 years later, as he struggled to pen lyrics for an upcoming Beatles album, that he would have visions of his mom from when he was younger. There she would be, encouraging him, consoling him, doing what she needed do and saying what she needed to say to make him better. Even though the Beatles were an international success and Paul was established as a musical genius, there was Mary proding her son from heaven. In a testament to mom’s everywhere, Mary was Paul’s inspiration to writing one the most famous songs ever with the lyrics, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” A song that has both encouraged and consoled millions.
As we embark on Mother’s Day this Sunday, we will recognize our moms both here and gone in our own way. For me, it’s the first Mother’s Day since my mom’s passing last July. I want to believe my mom is truly in a better place. Free of pain, free of anxiety and depression, free of regrets and missed chances in life. Like Mary, I know my mom’s legacy exists in her son. I know she is proud of the person I became and the husband and father I am today.
I also keep my memories about my mom private, and like Mary, I think she would want it that way. My mom and I never really had a lot in common, and admittedly there were times I wasn’t the best son to her. If you knew my mom, you know she wasn’t exactly the easiest person to be around, yet she was my mom, she was always willing to be there for me when I knew I needed it, and sometimes when I didn’t think I did. While her delivery needed some work, my mom was always willing to give some words of wisdom. Isn’t that what mothers do, speaking words of wisdom, whether we like it or not? God bless them for it.
For many of us, this Sunday will be different as we collectively find ourselves in times of trouble. Our moms may not be there to hug, either through the passing of life or through the age of social distancing. Perhaps through the uncertainty of COVID-19, we will all become a little more grateful for the presence of our moms. Another line in the song goes, “For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see, there will be an answer, let it be.” Ironic that the inspiration for one of the greatest songs in history that is so applicable today is not only a mom, but a nurse. Mary would want us all to shine on until tomorrow, there will be an answer, so let it be.
