LANDERS: A Portage Daily Register love story

The first time he saw her she was seated behind a desk at the Portage Daily Register with a phone pressed up to her ear. He was a shy person, pretty much still a kid, working in the production room of the paper earning money while in college. She worked downstairs in the subscription office. The evening he first saw her it was during spring when day turns into night in a slow, lazy way, which teases us that the longer days and bright sunshine are still a few weeks off. The office area she was sitting in was a bit dark, yet her presence brightened up the room to him.
He was never much of an assertive person at this stage in his life. He couldn’t bring himself to just walk up to her and introduce himself right away. Plus, they both were at work and he didn’t want to be accused of hitting on a co-worker, or more importantly being too forward after just seeing her for the first time. He never saw her before as he usually worked the afternoon shift, so she must have been new, or perhaps holding over from the day shift. Either way, he knew there was something special about her and he would need to introduce himself at some point.
In time, a few mutual smiles and hellos here and there lead to shorter conversations and him sneaking downstairs just to see and talk to her. She was always polite, but he was too nervous to make any further moves beyond small talk. It bothered him that he didn’t have the guts to say more or even ask her out. Each day he went to work, he promised himself that would be the day he brought up the courage to do so, and each day his fear of rejection got the best of him.
They were teammates that summer for their company softball team. He tried to sit by her on the bench between innings in hopes that the perfect time would arrive that he could see if she was interested in getting a bite to eat after the game. Yet the perfect time to ask never seemed to arrive or there was always a crowd around. Summer came and went and again the fear of rejection kept him at bay.
One day, while coming downstairs from his work station, that cute girl wasn’t in her familiar spot behind the desk. Just like that, she was gone. He made some inquiries as to where she went without trying to seem like a stalker. Rumors were that she moved away, even out of state. All those chances came rushing back into his mind, chances in which silly little fear seemingly put an end to.
For months he languished in his own disappointment. He confided in a friend that he was always shy around girls, but also never saw or met one that really made him feel like there was something different, something special, this one did. His friend told him to be brave, take a risk, do something unexpected, after all, the worst that could happen was she would just politely say she wasn’t interested.
So out of the blue, he tracked down her phone number and called it. He was informed that she did move away for a bit but was coming home soon. Being a tad bit old fashioned, and using all the nerve he didn’t muster from all those times he wanted to ask her out before but didn’t, he sent her flowers unexpectedly with a short note and his phone number.
A few days passed and she called, thanked him, and they agreed to a date. It was Jan. 22 and they headed to the Flakeout Festival in the Dells. They walked along and looked at the snow sculptures and took in the sights and demonstrations. He learned that she had to move away a bit to clear her head for a while, but she is back for a bit and not sure what the future holds or how long she would stay. Ironically, as she left for a few months to clear her head, his head was filled with nothing but her.
The first date lead to a second, and a third. They spent time doing simple things, going for walks, or just talking in her childhood park across the street from her parent’s home. As far as relationships go, this one started off slow, but that was just fine with the both of them. In time, the talks and walks became more official dates to restaurants and shows. And on one shopping trip to East Town Mall, she reached over and held his hand for the first time. At that moment he couldn’t help but think back to all those times he couldn’t bring himself to be brave and ask her out, and the combination of how fragile, silly, scary, and uncertain getting to this point has been. But here she was now, holding his hand.
Months went by and the relationship grew. They went from “going out” to “seeing each other,” terminology that was all new to him, but he really didn’t care what it was called for he knew where this was headed. And under the stars on a crisp and clear Christmas Eve night, on the bridge spanning the pond of her childhood park, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes. She would say yes again, only this time in St. Mary’s Church on Oct. 22, 1994, wearing a sequined wedding gown and surrounded by friends and family.
They are still together today, going for walks, having their talks, and still holding hands on shopping trips or just because. Twenty-six years ago today, that once-shy kid married his best friend and dedicates this column to her.
Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!