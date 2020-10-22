LANDERS: A Portage Daily Register love story

A few days passed and she called, thanked him, and they agreed to a date. It was Jan. 22 and they headed to the Flakeout Festival in the Dells. They walked along and looked at the snow sculptures and took in the sights and demonstrations. He learned that she had to move away a bit to clear her head for a while, but she is back for a bit and not sure what the future holds or how long she would stay. Ironically, as she left for a few months to clear her head, his head was filled with nothing but her.

The first date lead to a second, and a third. They spent time doing simple things, going for walks, or just talking in her childhood park across the street from her parent’s home. As far as relationships go, this one started off slow, but that was just fine with the both of them. In time, the talks and walks became more official dates to restaurants and shows. And on one shopping trip to East Town Mall, she reached over and held his hand for the first time. At that moment he couldn’t help but think back to all those times he couldn’t bring himself to be brave and ask her out, and the combination of how fragile, silly, scary, and uncertain getting to this point has been. But here she was now, holding his hand.