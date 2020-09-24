LANDERS: A sad day for the Dells

And sadly, it is all over.

Those of us who truly love the Dells felt like we lost a dear friend when Tom Diehl announced last week that the Tommy Bartlett Show is ending its 68-year run. No more Aqua, no more perfect landings from the hang-glider, no more long distance speed jumps and barefoot skiing wonders. Its more than over, it’s another sad day in the Dells.

The Bartlett Show was more than just a “must-see” in the Dells. It represented all that was wholesome about our community. In the days of ziplines, virtual reality, go karts, and jet boats, it was a throwback to something nostalgic, of a time when America wasn’t in such a hurry.

The Bartlett Show joins its ranks among treasures the Dells has lost over the years. Storybook Gardens, Fort Dells, Dells Park Indian Village, and the Stand Rock Ceremonial. Granddads of our modern-day tourism have all been lost and only remembered through old photographs and fading memories.

There is a sadness that exists in what our community has lost over time, for it also represents what we collectively lost as a nation, innocence. These were more than attractions, they were places for families to come together in a cross-generational appreciation of culture, history, art, humor, talent, hard work, and good, old-fashion, wholesome, Wisconsin Dells fun.