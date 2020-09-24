LANDERS: A sad day for the Dells

Perhaps like many of you, I was a kid the first time I took the famed walk among the trees to get to the grandstands. The glistening shimmer off of Lake Delton and the readiness of the stage and ramps added to the anticipation. I munched on some popcorn and scoured the water for the first sign of an engine starting until Tommy’s voice came over the loudspeaker to welcome us to the “Greatest Show on H2O.”
For the next 90 minutes, I watched, listened, laughed, and gasped at the variety of entertainment before me. Wes Harrison, and the infamous duck he couldn’t seem to hit. Dieter Tasso, ”You like? I do again!” The Nerveless Nocks, doing things that didn’t seem possible and made everyone’s stomachs go into their throats simultaneously. It was “America’s Got Talent” before “America’s Got Talent.” But it was live, it was here in the Dells, and it was ours.
What I saw as a kid became something I would go onto share with friends and family who came to visit the Dells. And eventually, I got to share the show with my daughter, who embodied the same joy I did by watching the chills and thrills of the entertainers while enjoying the warm sun and fresh air coming off of Bartlett’s Bay.
No matter how old you were, you giggled when Aqua couldn’t make it over the ramp. You waited in anticipation as the skiers popped out of the space shuttle. And you admired the strength and beauty of the iconic pyramid gliding effortlessly by the grandstands. Kids and adults alike went to bed each night after the show, still hearing the roar of the Mercury engines echoing in their heads.
And sadly, it is all over.
Those of us who truly love the Dells felt like we lost a dear friend when Tom Diehl announced last week that the Tommy Bartlett Show is ending its 68-year run. No more Aqua, no more perfect landings from the hang-glider, no more long distance speed jumps and barefoot skiing wonders. Its more than over, it’s another sad day in the Dells.
The Bartlett Show was more than just a “must-see” in the Dells. It represented all that was wholesome about our community. In the days of ziplines, virtual reality, go karts, and jet boats, it was a throwback to something nostalgic, of a time when America wasn’t in such a hurry.
The Bartlett Show joins its ranks among treasures the Dells has lost over the years. Storybook Gardens, Fort Dells, Dells Park Indian Village, and the Stand Rock Ceremonial. Granddads of our modern-day tourism have all been lost and only remembered through old photographs and fading memories.
There is a sadness that exists in what our community has lost over time, for it also represents what we collectively lost as a nation, innocence. These were more than attractions, they were places for families to come together in a cross-generational appreciation of culture, history, art, humor, talent, hard work, and good, old-fashion, wholesome, Wisconsin Dells fun.
The Stand Rock Ceremonial and Bartlett Show held special significance as they were also the story tellers of our community. The Ceremonial, telling the story of the Ho-Chunk Nation, the people of the “Big Voice,” and how they endured the hardships and wrongs to still be present, performing, and teaching in their native lands. And the Bartlett Show, proof of the American Dream through the imagination and determination of an up and coming radio and TV personality from Chicago who took a chance on a water ski show, not in California or Florida, but in all places, Wisconsin. These attractions told of a community that despite wars, recessions, social issues, and politics, there was still a place that welcomed all to come and forget about the world for a while. This was the story of the Dells.
For millions of Wisconsin Dells fans and visitors, the news of the Bartlett Show closing was a sad day indeed. Thoughts of the first time seeing the show were surely recounted. Stories, texts, and social media posts were shared with memories of what we remembered and loved about the show. Life will go on, and something new and exciting will undoubtedly come to the community that always seems to reinvent itself.
Like an old friend, we will all cherish the times we had at “The Show.” It stands to reason that soon the grandstands, ramps, boats, and skis will disappear from the lake’s landscape. The prized property along Lake Delton will surely hold something new and exciting to keep the evolution of the Dells going. Yes, the Tommy Bartlett Show is over for good, but the roar of those Mercury engines will always be echoing in our heads.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for the Events. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
