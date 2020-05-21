LANDERS: Adios Aaron Rodgers!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well the time has finally come. The time so many like me were hoping for. We waited patiently, enduring a time of hardship, frustration, and unknown for what the future holds. But now the future is looking brighter with each passing day. No, I am not talking about “opening up,” I am talking about the beginning of the end of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Poor Aaron. It has become apparent that the new coach and the supporting casts of managers in Packerland aren’t going to put up with his prima donna ways too much longer. He doesn’t have say in who they draft anymore. He can’t call the plays he wants to run. He can’t even get Jake from State Farm to return his calls. A-a-ron’s continued welcome in Green Bay is about as warm as a Lambeau Field bleacher seat in December. And as a Bears fan, all I can say is, “It’s about time!”

I recognized that Rodgers was a talented quarterback. I also recognized that there was a reason why so many teams in need of a quarterback didn’t draft him back in 2005. Coming out of college, Aaron had a reputation for not being a team player and thinking highly of himself. It pained him greatly that he had to wait his turn in Green Bay behind Brett Favre. Instead of embracing the opportunity to learn from one of the game’s greats, he pouted on the bench like a pudgy kid who missed the ice cream truck. I would know, I missed plenty in my day.