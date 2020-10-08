LANDERS: An ode to Eddie Van Halen

He played his first concert in the lunchroom of his elementary school in fourth grade. By age 19 his band was growing in popularity through the various live clubs and circuits of L.A.’s famed music venues. By 21 he was recording demo records with Gene Simmons of KISS, and by 22 he and his bandmates were signed on to a major record deal and began touring across the United States and the world.
This week, all of us who grew up in the 80’s lost a friend we never knew. Edward Lodewijk van Halen, better known as Eddie Van Halen, died after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. If you grew up in the MTV generation, Eddie was our ambassador to the world. He made ripped jeans and unlaced high tops a fashion statement. He made being cool even cooler. He was the reason the air guitar was invented. And he made music that was made for rocking out with your friends on a drive to nowhere on a Saturday night.
In short, Eddie Van Halen was the essence of youth with a guitar solo. Every guy wanted to be him and every girl wanted to date him. His posters hung on our walls, worn out cassette tapes of Van Halen’s “1984” album played over and over again on our boom boxes. Those of us who couldn’t afford cable or lived out in the country, looked forward to watching “Friday Night Videos” in hopes that we could see the greatest music video ever made. A video with the infamous line, “Sit down, Waldo,” followed by one of the greatest intro’s to a rock song ever and a blazing 215 note solo by the rock god himself.
Hit after hit was made by Eddie’s band. “Panama,” “Jump,” “I’ll Wait,” “Runnin’ with the Devil, “Poundcake,” and the list goes on. Each song capturing all that was Eddie, spewing vigor and energy out of an instrument born four centuries ago, and electrified only five decades earlier from when Eddie first picked it up. Nobody knows or really cares who invented the original guitar or the electric guitar, but it was evident who mastered it.
A kid, born in Amsterdam to two musicians, who moved to California at age 7, and became one of the most influential musicians in rock and music history. If a poster child exists for the belief in immigration to this great nation, Eddie should be it. He was the all-American kid with a bit of a wild side that could melt any mom’s heart with his boyish grin. He had an unworldly ear for music, admitting that he never learned to read music, but could hear something and be able to replicate it, at first on a piano, and later on a guitar. His musical influences included everything from Bach and Mozart to Page and Clapton. Eddie married the complexities of chords from Bach with the breakneck speed of Clapton, while adding the signature wildness of Page and Mozart. If you listened close, you could hear all of them come out in Eddie’s licks.
Like a true rock icon, Eddie struggled with his fame and fortune. A failed marriage, alcoholism, drug addiction, and self-doubt. These vices also defined the MTV generation that aged out of their teenage years into adulthood, middle age, and now into the years we find ourselves feeling the years behind us. Still, as Eddie got older, he maintained his youthful boyish grin and his impressive speed and artistry on a guitar. His youth still energized us, either through a renewed tour with his son, Wolfgang, alongside on bass, or simply through hearing the song, “Eruption” come on the radio after a long day at work.
We live in an age where “popular” music seems to be intentionally political or perverted. Artists express themselves more with their ability to shock and awe in their lyrics or flamboyance than through talent. “Bands” today don’t play guitars or drums, but rather sit behind a computer to plagiarize and destroy good music with synthesized voices and electronic beats to offer it as something new to a naïve audience. Or they dance and lip sync their way to stardom through cute haircuts and choreographed dance numbers. Today’s music isn’t music. It’s a sideshow with a catchy beat that they stole from someone else….. Yawn.
The death of Eddie Van Halen represents the end of an era of when real bands with unreal guitarist ruled the airwaves. In time, we will lose more. McCartney, Page, Perry, Townshend, May, Richards, Young, Hammett, Wilson, Springsteen, Gibbons, and Slash. These are the surviving gods of electrified stringed instruments that did more than entertained us. They were there during some of our fondest memories of when we were just kids, and motivated us during some of our darkest times as adults. The power in their instruments came out in unique ways that we all envied and wished we had one tenth of the talent they possessed. And in time, we will lose them all.
Eddie once said, “It makes me feel kind of weird, but obviously the Man Upstairs gave me something and it touches people, and I’m just so blessed.” And now the man upstairs gets a front row seat to the talent he created. Imagine God, in ripped jeans and a Van Halen t-shirt, singing along and playing the air guitar as Eddie plays heaven this week. I’m sure it will be a sold out show.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
