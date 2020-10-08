LANDERS: An ode to Eddie Van Halen

Hit after hit was made by Eddie’s band. “Panama,” “Jump,” “I’ll Wait,” “Runnin’ with the Devil, “Poundcake,” and the list goes on. Each song capturing all that was Eddie, spewing vigor and energy out of an instrument born four centuries ago, and electrified only five decades earlier from when Eddie first picked it up. Nobody knows or really cares who invented the original guitar or the electric guitar, but it was evident who mastered it.

A kid, born in Amsterdam to two musicians, who moved to California at age 7, and became one of the most influential musicians in rock and music history. If a poster child exists for the belief in immigration to this great nation, Eddie should be it. He was the all-American kid with a bit of a wild side that could melt any mom’s heart with his boyish grin. He had an unworldly ear for music, admitting that he never learned to read music, but could hear something and be able to replicate it, at first on a piano, and later on a guitar. His musical influences included everything from Bach and Mozart to Page and Clapton. Eddie married the complexities of chords from Bach with the breakneck speed of Clapton, while adding the signature wildness of Page and Mozart. If you listened close, you could hear all of them come out in Eddie’s licks.