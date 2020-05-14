LANDERS: Automotion for the socially distanced

Another exciting thing you can do to get the taste of car show weekend is to do random burn outs while driving through town. There is apparently something about the feeling one gets by simultaneously pushing down on the accelerator and brake pedal together in a manner that ruins your tires while you upset everyone behind you, and get a hefty $600 ticket from the friendly police officer you didn’t see standing there. Note: It is very difficult to do burn outs in things like minivans or a Prius, but I don’t want to hear excuses!

Car washes are also popular spots during Automotion, so I expect to see all of you in the alley behind Travelmart or parked along Vine Street drying your cars with a diaper while all your doors are open, your hood is up, and your trunk is open. This is done because apparently it is important to air out the inside of your car after going through a car wash. Be sure to crank up your radio loud enough to draw attention to the spectacle you have created, and stare at everyone driving by because you want to make sure they see you drying your car as if you need physical and emotional confirmation that you successfully navigated the complexities of a car wash.