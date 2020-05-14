LANDERS: Automotion for the socially distanced

I again offer a light-hearted approach to my column this week to get our minds off of the seriousness of the pandemic. May my fellow residents, and car enthusiasts, enjoy a friendly reminder of our favorite weekend to endure in the Dells.
If things were normal, then this would have been the weekend for Automotion. Sometimes you don’t miss things until they are gone, and I bet there are plenty of Dells residents out there missing the roar of a V-8 engine, the whine of a 95 Civic, or the smell of pepper spray in the air. So, in order to provide everyone with a bit of sentimental reminders of our favorite weekend in the Dells, allow me to share some alternatives to feeling all the joy of Automotion without the fuss.
First, you can easily get the sense of being at Automotion from the comfort of your quarantined home. You will need to set up two television sets next to one another. On the first set, replay all the “Fast and Furious” movies you can find while on the other set you continue to play the “Tiger King” series. The combination of the two will surely remind you of the sights and oddities of Automotion around 10 p.m. Saturday night. If you have the resources, you can add a third TV and play the best of “Cops” to get the full effect.
Traffic this weekend is going to be a lot different and considerably lighter, but you can still enjoy the Automotion tradition of sitting on a lawn chair in a parking lot and watching the cars go by. Since you will be lacking the congestion our favorite weekend brings, you may need to head over to a local fast food restaurant for the feel of stop and go traffic. Of course, you just don’t sit and watch the cars, but you need to shout things like, “That thing got a Hemi in it?” “Light em’ up!” And the ever popular, “Excuse me, but your spoiler just fell off your Dodge Neon!” Starbucks will love you for this.
Another exciting thing you can do to get the taste of car show weekend is to do random burn outs while driving through town. There is apparently something about the feeling one gets by simultaneously pushing down on the accelerator and brake pedal together in a manner that ruins your tires while you upset everyone behind you, and get a hefty $600 ticket from the friendly police officer you didn’t see standing there. Note: It is very difficult to do burn outs in things like minivans or a Prius, but I don’t want to hear excuses!
Car washes are also popular spots during Automotion, so I expect to see all of you in the alley behind Travelmart or parked along Vine Street drying your cars with a diaper while all your doors are open, your hood is up, and your trunk is open. This is done because apparently it is important to air out the inside of your car after going through a car wash. Be sure to crank up your radio loud enough to draw attention to the spectacle you have created, and stare at everyone driving by because you want to make sure they see you drying your car as if you need physical and emotional confirmation that you successfully navigated the complexities of a car wash.
Another sight that will be missed but easily recreated is the nightly lining of cars in the Timbavati or Mount Olympus parking lot that have been lowered, re-painted, and decorated with neon lights. To properly recreate this, you will need to find a small, 4-cylinder, boring car...kind of like those driven by newspaper editors named Jason. Then you will need to find a way to lower it so it has the ground clearance of a snow shovel, paint it with an array of colors like the outfits worn by your favorite 90s boy band, and then glue some neon lights to the fenders and bumpers. Now drive over to an empty parking lot to show everyone how your car lights up when sitting flat on the ground, while a whining noise emits from its engine. If you don’t want to go through all this trouble, you can also get the same effect by showing off your vacuum cleaner.
It just won’t be the same without the craziness of our favorite weekend in the Dells. But now you can see that with a little imagination, you too can easily bring back all the feelings of Automotion without the agony of heavy traffic and large crowds. As abnormal as car show weekend can be, I think we will all embrace the time when it can return to normal. One thing you should seriously do this weekend is patronize a local business or restaurant that is open if you can. Automotion brings in considerable revenue to our community and we all know how bad our hospitality businesses are suffering. Hop in your favorite car and visit one of our local shops or eateries that are trying to survive right now, and be sure to do a burn out on your way home.
