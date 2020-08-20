LANDERS: Bring back the bear dumps

I write to you this week from a cabin up north. In my moment of peaceful reflection here, I realized there is a serious issue facing this great state of ours. No, I am not talking about Tony Evers’ leadership, or lack thereof. I am talking about the extinction of one of the greatest past times of north woods Wisconsin, going to watch bears raid the county dumps.
Northern Wisconsin is a different world. The tall, slender pines reflect on glass-like lake surfaces. The eagles have a brighter white to them. And the sounds of the loon calling early morning or at dusk is the perfect cure for whatever ails your mind. I absolutely love going up north. This year, we went up to the Rhinelander area, and also journeyed up to Ashland, taking in some of the best sights Wisconsin has to offer.
But if one thing is truly missing from a trip to God’s country, it is a good old-fashioned bear dump. Yes, I am talking about the ones made famous by John Candy and some Zagnut bars. Thanks to a bunch of tree-hugging liberals, county dumps are a thing of the past. A good dump was once a place you could get rid of your busted Zenith, that 30-year-old lead-based paint you had in the garage, and the leftover pizza from February, all in one trip.
A good county dump was like a museum of high hopes. Items people acquired with great ambition but soon lost all hope for. Items like exercise bikes, beta VCRs, futons, and Bernie Sanders yard signs. Plus, it had food. Copious amounts of food that kept the bears, raccoons, possums, and rats well fed. Now, these poor creatures have to risk their lives chasing after meals and getting hit by cars like they are some sort of wild animals.
Today, county dumps have become “landfills” to take grass clippings. Grass clippings! Seriously, who hauls grass clippings anywhere? Bears don’t eat grass clippings either. They eat meat, fish, candy, and tourists who decide to touch them. All of which could be found at the old bear dumps, and were all part of the entertainment. Who doesn’t love a good bear mauling? Now, these bear dumps are gone forever thanks to liberal policies that shut the dumps down.
To see a bear today you have to do one of three things. The first is visit a zoo, which I refuse to do because imprisoning animals for human entertainment isn’t for me. The second method is to hunt them, which also isn’t in my wheelhouse. The last method is to go looking for them, which takes some doing and a lot of luck. Bear dumps once made that pretty easy. Now, you have to smother your wife and daughter in a combination of peanut butter and marshmallows and leave them in the woods overnight while one observes from a safe distance away. My wife and daughter aren’t convinced this is a good idea, which means the chances of me seeing a bear while up north is not looking so good and I have a lot of peanut butter and marshmallows to get rid of.
According to the great people at the DNR, there are over 23,000 bears in Wisconsin. That is a healthy number, with the greatest population of bears is in the northern most portion of our state. This is also the area where I love to vacation. In all my time north of Highway 10, I have yet to see any wild bears. Having a bear dump would guarantee a bear sighting and bring back the nostalgia of it all. I blame the liberals for the demise of the bear dumps under their so-called concerns for our environment.
That is why I support rolling back these pesky environmental laws to increase my chances of seeing a bear at a real dump site, and to pass this experience on to my family and friends. Let’s be realistic here, dangerous contaminants and hazardous waste will take decades to destroy ground water. By that time someone will surely figure out a way to filter the water clean by watching some MacGyver re-runs or something. Why worry about the future of water purity anyway? These Millennials think they have all the answers, let them figure it out for themselves.
In the meantime, bringing back the bear dumps should be a priority. One cannot go up north and not see a bear, its unholy. It’s like going to the Dells and not seeing a drunk from a bachelor party get arrested. Both experiences are exhilarating and if you get too close it gives you the opportunity to know what pepper spray smells like.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for the Dells Events. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
