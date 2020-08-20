LANDERS: Bring back the bear dumps

Today, county dumps have become “landfills” to take grass clippings. Grass clippings! Seriously, who hauls grass clippings anywhere? Bears don’t eat grass clippings either. They eat meat, fish, candy, and tourists who decide to touch them. All of which could be found at the old bear dumps, and were all part of the entertainment. Who doesn’t love a good bear mauling? Now, these bear dumps are gone forever thanks to liberal policies that shut the dumps down.

To see a bear today you have to do one of three things. The first is visit a zoo, which I refuse to do because imprisoning animals for human entertainment isn’t for me. The second method is to hunt them, which also isn’t in my wheelhouse. The last method is to go looking for them, which takes some doing and a lot of luck. Bear dumps once made that pretty easy. Now, you have to smother your wife and daughter in a combination of peanut butter and marshmallows and leave them in the woods overnight while one observes from a safe distance away. My wife and daughter aren’t convinced this is a good idea, which means the chances of me seeing a bear while up north is not looking so good and I have a lot of peanut butter and marshmallows to get rid of.