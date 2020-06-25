LANDERS: Camping? No thanks

I also don’t particularly like the advice you are given if you are confronted by a bear. You are supposed to either play dead, or act loud and crazy, pending if it is a Black Bear or Grizzly Bear. These seem more like the characteristics of our Presidential candidates than good defense plans for bears.

Another risk of camping is the assortment of insects that live to either sting you, kill you, or feed on your decaying body in the woods. Wisconsin is home to the aptly named assassin bug. The assassin bug kills its prey by stabbing it to death. It apparently doesn’t know its own size either because it has been known to stab people. Imagine a bunch of little Jason Vorhees bugs trying to stab you to death as you are trying to eat your protein bar at the campfire.

If camping wasn’t bad enough to be the target of biting skunks, killer beavers, bears with a vengeance, and serial killer bugs, even the plants don’t want you around. Here in Wisconsin, poison oak, ivy, and sumac, are the least of your worries. Cow parsnip has a chemical that is activated by sunlight once it’s on your skin, causing open sores and burning blisters. Stinging nettle also has serrated edges that acts like a syringe to inject its poison into your skin like a James Bond villain. Not to mention, campers face a serious risk of trees and large branches falling on them during breezy days or storms.