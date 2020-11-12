LANDERS: Civil War veteran leaves lasting gift to the Dells

For the next 137 years the Schofield Cottages would welcome visitors from all over the world while remaining true to its roots as a family-owned business. Only its name changed to what we now know it as the Indian Trail Motel, owned and operated over the past 20-plus years by Ed and Anna Karas. Every owner of the property between the Schofields and the Karas family kept its legacy and history alive while maintaining its reputation as a clean, quiet, and affordable place to stay within walking distance of downtown Dells.

Ed and Anna made the difficult decision to sell the property this year to a developer as they planned to retire. While their decision did not come easy, there aren’t a lot of people pounding on the door wanting to get into the mom and pop motel business these days. Thus, the choice to sell was really a choice as to who and what they will do with it. In the end, a promising residential and commercial development seemed like the best fit for the property and the community.