LANDERS: Civil War veteran leaves lasting gift to the Dells

Robert Schofield was 24 years old when he enlisted in the First Virginia Calvary in 1861. His military service during the Civil War would see him promoted several times, including to the ranks of Captain and Major, and he would retire from service as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Schofield was indeed a warrior’s warrior, fighting in some of the most contested battles of our Civil War. Schofield’s military service in the Union Army reads like a heroic novel. He fought in almost every engagement by the famed First Calvary, lost his left eye in the battle of Hagerston, Virginia, was captured and served nine months as a POW in three different rebel prisons, and experienced his first command as Colonel in all places, Gettysburg.
As the war ended, the battle scarred and weary Schofield sought a quiet place to settle down far from bloody fields and torched Earth the war left behind. As a gift from a grateful nation to a deserving war hero, the US government presented him a wooded parcel a short walk from the Wisconsin River in a place called Kilbourn, a place that provided the promise of tranquility.
In 1867 Schofield married his sweetheart Josephine Holly and they spent a fair amount of time traveling after the war. Yet Schofield’s sight was becoming severely diminished by his wounds and they decided to settle down and raise five children on his gifted land in the growing tourism town. The Schofields opened a bed and breakfast aptly named the Schofield Cottages in 1883, joining Lark’s, Hotel Crandall, the Farmer’s House, and the Hile House as a blossoming lodging industry in Kilbourn began.
For the next 137 years the Schofield Cottages would welcome visitors from all over the world while remaining true to its roots as a family-owned business. Only its name changed to what we now know it as the Indian Trail Motel, owned and operated over the past 20-plus years by Ed and Anna Karas. Every owner of the property between the Schofields and the Karas family kept its legacy and history alive while maintaining its reputation as a clean, quiet, and affordable place to stay within walking distance of downtown Dells.
Ed and Anna made the difficult decision to sell the property this year to a developer as they planned to retire. While their decision did not come easy, there aren’t a lot of people pounding on the door wanting to get into the mom and pop motel business these days. Thus, the choice to sell was really a choice as to who and what they will do with it. In the end, a promising residential and commercial development seemed like the best fit for the property and the community.
It is a testament to the Karas Family, and the Smiths before them, the Quinns, and all the way back to the Schofields for epitomizing the American can-do spirit of running a small family business that stood a great test of time. Nowhere is that more challenging than in the ever turbulent tourism industry. The Schofield Cottages and the later-day Indian Trail Motel, a mom and pop operation through and through, survived two World Wars, a Great Depression, multiple recessions, two pandemics, and countless other obstacles that doomed so many others.
Today, the ongoing demolition of the Indian Trail Motel is another sad day for the Dells area, as it was the last operating motel from the age of Kilbourn. While progress and new business is not to blame and should be welcomed, it is still sad that a business with such an interesting past and a connection to our community’s roots is no more.
Like war heroes, stories of the American dream tend to slip quietly into history without much ado but leave us with a legacy that needs to be told so as to not be forgotten. May the story of Colonial Schofield be a reminder of the sacrifices many veterans have made. May the story of his property, a gift for his service, be a reminder to the resiliency of this great community.
