LANDERS COLUMN: A-a-ron done messed up

I admit from the start, I write this column from a Bears’ fan perspective. I pretty much approach life from a Bears’ fan perspective, which means I am sarcastic, angry, and tired of the Packers beating my team twice every year.
Forgive me when I get a chance to gloat about how unethical the Packers and their darling quarterback really are.
Sure, the Bears had like 113 quarterbacks since Jim McMahon, and sure, we had several years of pouty Jay Cutler, but at least none of them put others at risk from their own selfishness. Aaron Rodgers was asked in a press conference just before the season if he got vaccinated for COVID-19. His response was, “Yeah, I’m immunized.” Only to find out last week that he was placed on COVID-19 restrictions because he tested positive. Rodgers is indeed not “immunized” as he claimed. Liar, liar, your State Farm khakis are on fire.
Not only did he lie, he admitted he used Ivermectin to try to ward off COVID-19. Ivermectin is a horse de-wormer. Let me say that again, your star quarterback used a horse de-wormer. He did so after his buddy Joe Rogan told him to do it. If you don’t know who Joe Rogan is, he is now a loud-mouth podcaster who got his break when he hosted a TV show in which he challenged people to do dangerous stunts like lay in a coffin full of snakes, eat roaches or drink rat urine. Rogan apparently still has an affinity for getting people to do stupid things, like taking large animal de-wormers as a vaccine for pandemics.
We shouldn’t be surprised by Rodger’s actions though. Rodgers thinks he should be making every decision for the team. He is the man who out-pouted Cutler when he wasn’t drafted in the top 10 and then had to wait his turn to surpass Brett Favre. He is the player who just proved to the whole world that despite whatever comes out of his mouth, he doesn’t care about his teammates, coaches, staff, media, and fans as he has been seen parading around without a mask on for months. When people talk of the Rodgers rate from now on, they mean the rate of infection.
I need to pause at this point in my column, as I am sure some of you are yelling at your papers claiming the vaccine is voodoo, COVID is nothing more than the flu, and the whole thing is a conspiracy. I also heard from some Packers fan friends of mine who tried to justify Ivermectin, or impress upon me that it has legitimate vaccine properties. I kindly ask you people specifically to stop reading my column and go back to the comics section where you belong. Thank you, now back to my column.
Rodgers represents everything that is wrong in this world. He is selfish, thinks rules don’t apply to him, doesn’t respect or show any allegiance to his employer, spends his free time taking selfies in costume to post on Instagram, and has shown to be a sore loser and a poor winner. These are all qualities many of you claim millennials have, I wonder who they are getting it from? After scoring a touchdown against Chicago a few weeks back, he yelled to the Bears fans, “I own you! I have always owned you!” What a class act. Then again, maybe that was just the Ivermectin talking, maybe he was just horsing around?
The only thing worse than Rodgers’ behaviors are those within the Packers organization who continue to enable it. If he was working at some factory in Portage or an office in Reedsburg, he would be canned by now. Imagine telling your boss you’re not going to attend mandatory training because you don’t get a say in who the company hires. Imagine disrespecting and endangering your customers. Imagine throwing your co-workers under the bus when things don’t go right and taking all the credit when things go well. This is what Rodgers does. And, some of you let your kids wear his jersey, shame, shame, shame.
This is the second pause in the column in which some of you are furious with me and are ready to send me hate mail or try to poison one of my chickens or something. You folks need to calm down, take a deep breath, and remember that I am a Bears fan. As a Bears fan, it is my obligation to poke fun at all things Packers. I have endured decades of the McCaskey family owning the Bears and making dumb decisions after dumb decisions. Trust me, there is nothing you can say or do to us Bears fans to get us flustered that the McCaskey clowns haven’t put us through. Remember, the McCaskey’s hired a guy from the Canadian Football League as our head coach once, so I am used to punishment. Now, back to my column.
Rodgers is now guaranteed induction into the pro sports hall of shame. Right there with Mark McGwire, Lance Armstrong, Barry Bonds, and Ryan Braun. Names synonymous with lying, arrogance, and putting things in their bodies meant for animals on farms and in zoos. At least the steroid users didn’t risk other people’s health by their actions, proving Rodgers is the ultimate in selfishness. Even Tonya Harding wouldn’t stoop that low.
Rodgers decided to not get vaccinated for whatever reason. The decent thing he should have done was tell the truth and state his reasons from day one. That would have been the honest and respectful thing to do. He then should have taken precautions around others to show respect and concern for them too. He didn’t though, and he proved who he is as a person. Maybe he can redeem himself and go get vaccinated for real this time. While he is at the doctor’s office, he might want to ask if there is a vaccine for constantly choking in the playoffs too.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.