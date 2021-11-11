LANDERS COLUMN: A-a-ron done messed up

We shouldn’t be surprised by Rodger’s actions though. Rodgers thinks he should be making every decision for the team. He is the man who out-pouted Cutler when he wasn’t drafted in the top 10 and then had to wait his turn to surpass Brett Favre. He is the player who just proved to the whole world that despite whatever comes out of his mouth, he doesn’t care about his teammates, coaches, staff, media, and fans as he has been seen parading around without a mask on for months. When people talk of the Rodgers rate from now on, they mean the rate of infection.

I need to pause at this point in my column, as I am sure some of you are yelling at your papers claiming the vaccine is voodoo, COVID is nothing more than the flu, and the whole thing is a conspiracy. I also heard from some Packers fan friends of mine who tried to justify Ivermectin, or impress upon me that it has legitimate vaccine properties. I kindly ask you people specifically to stop reading my column and go back to the comics section where you belong. Thank you, now back to my column.