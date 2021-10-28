LANDERS COLUMN: A ghost story for all ages

Embarrassed, penniless, and in an extreme state of discomfort, Jacque slipped out the back door of the infamously frugal Jon Whitey’s saloon, called the Tighty Whitey. Into the cold, dark woods along the riverside, Jacque disappeared in a poof and was never to be seen again. Townsfolk searched the wooded area for days. The only sign of Jacque from that evening were some skid marks left on the edge of a white-faced cliff over-looking a watery basin known by loggers as the porcelain throne. No signs of Jacque were evident, it was almost as if he was flushed off the face of the Earth.

In the coming weeks and months, the stories of Jacque grew. School children would say they could hear the faint cries of Jacque squeezing out of the caverns. Tall tales over beers would lead to trappers swearing they could hear the screams of Jacque ripping through the air, almost breaking the wind in two, and thus the legend of Jacque the Ripper was born. The months turned into years and the presence of Jacque only grew in size and strength.