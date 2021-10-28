LANDERS COLUMN: A ghost story for all ages

Every city in our area has its haunted history. Baraboo has the famed Al. Ringling House. The Dells has Showboat and Spring Grove Cemetery. Mauston has it’s bird man. And, Portage has the ghosts of every restaurant without a dollar menu and drive-thru that has died off and haunted that city for decades.
While every nook and cranny of any city, town, or village has their tales of ghosts and goblins, none really compares to the tale of Jacque the Ripper. No, not “Jack the Ripper” the serial killer who preyed upon prostitutes in London, but Jacque the Ripper, the French logger who disappeared in our area in 1862, and has not been seen since.
Legend has it, or at least this column will help create the legend, that Jacque the Ripper was a French immigrant from the village of Fartz, which is about 30 kilometers from Epoisse de Bourgogne on the southern end of France. He traveled to the U.S. and settled in our area, working the booming logging industry on the mighty Wisconsin River.
One evening in late October, Jacque wagered his entire year’s pay when he decided to enter an eating and drinking contest at a local speakeasy to see who can consume the most pickled eggs and beer in one hour. Jacque put down an astonishing 33 eggs and 6 pints of beer. While that was impressive, it wasn’t enough to win. That honor belonged to a German logger named Gustev Shartz, who ate 36 eggs and drank 8 pints of beer and still had room for a cut of wiener schnitzel.
Embarrassed, penniless, and in an extreme state of discomfort, Jacque slipped out the back door of the infamously frugal Jon Whitey’s saloon, called the Tighty Whitey. Into the cold, dark woods along the riverside, Jacque disappeared in a poof and was never to be seen again. Townsfolk searched the wooded area for days. The only sign of Jacque from that evening were some skid marks left on the edge of a white-faced cliff over-looking a watery basin known by loggers as the porcelain throne. No signs of Jacque were evident, it was almost as if he was flushed off the face of the Earth.
In the coming weeks and months, the stories of Jacque grew. School children would say they could hear the faint cries of Jacque squeezing out of the caverns. Tall tales over beers would lead to trappers swearing they could hear the screams of Jacque ripping through the air, almost breaking the wind in two, and thus the legend of Jacque the Ripper was born. The months turned into years and the presence of Jacque only grew in size and strength.
Clergy would claim that Jacque would still attend church every Sunday and refer to his presence as being silent but deadly. Local fishermen swear his spirit lived under the water and bubbles to the surface whenever one would swim in the river. Newlyweds would claim the mischievous ghost would sneak under the covers with them at night in what they would refer to as the “Dutch Oven,” which is odd because Jacque was clearly from France. Some hunters would say they heard Jacque in the woods, but when pressed for proof they eventually would just blame it on their dog.
The ghost of Jacque the Ripper eventually spanned across the continent and transcended generations of cultures over time. He is known down south as the “Swamp Ninja,” Canadians call him the “Brown Cloud,” railroad workers called him the “Minnesota Barking Spider.” Even the Native cultures all had a special word for him, when translated meant, “Strangled Balloon Animal.” No matter your origins, you knew Jacque’s presence when you felt it.
While it is true Jacque was never seen again, his presence is still known today. It is common for him to be reported during long car trips on family vacations, during quiet movie theatres, on first dates, and during prostate exams. He also likes to prey on pregnant women, people older than age 70, guys who drink beer, and little boys who like to laugh at normal bodily functions.
Jacque may not get the same notoriety as some other villains like Jason, Freddy Krueger or Michael Meyers, but he is just as creepy. In fact, Hollywood has considered making a movie about him called, “The Nightmare on Stink Street.” And even Dr. Seuss wrote a children’s book about him titled, “Horton Hears A Poo,” which was one of the banned books by liberals as it was considered offensive to future gastroenterologist.
This Halloween, when all is silent and the moon’s light shimmers on the limbs of the bare trees, pay close attention to the sounds of the night. Among our woods and waterways, Jacque still roams looking for his next victim. No matter where you are and what you are doing, the ghost of Jacque the Ripper is patiently waiting and ready to cut loose.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.