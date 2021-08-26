LANDERS COLUMN: A parent’s guide to protesting

I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.

I’ve seen your protest signs, I’ve watched your school board speeches on video, and I’ve scanned some of your social media posts, and I can’t take it anymore. For crying out loud, nobody is going to take you parents seriously if you don’t know how to protest. Therefore, allow me to help you with some handy protest tips.

Tip 1: Spell check your signs. Homemade signs are great and demonstrate that you know where the art supplies are at in Walmart, but please use spell check when you create your sign. Nobody is going to believe you really care about education when your sign reads, “Keep you’re masks off my kid,” when it should really read, “Keep your masks off my kid.” English is a tough language; you’ll get it with a little practice. Until then, don’t advertise to the whole world you couldn’t win a third-grade spelling bee.

Tip 2: When protesting at school board meetings, don’t show up there dressed like you just filmed an episode of “Cops.” We get it, its summer, and shorts and tank tops are comfy, but you need to dress for success. When was the last time you saw Al Sharpton or Jane Fonda show up to a protest in crocs?