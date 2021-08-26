LANDERS COLUMN: A parent’s guide to protesting

I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
I’ve seen your protest signs, I’ve watched your school board speeches on video, and I’ve scanned some of your social media posts, and I can’t take it anymore. For crying out loud, nobody is going to take you parents seriously if you don’t know how to protest. Therefore, allow me to help you with some handy protest tips.
Tip 1: Spell check your signs. Homemade signs are great and demonstrate that you know where the art supplies are at in Walmart, but please use spell check when you create your sign. Nobody is going to believe you really care about education when your sign reads, “Keep you’re masks off my kid,” when it should really read, “Keep your masks off my kid.” English is a tough language; you’ll get it with a little practice. Until then, don’t advertise to the whole world you couldn’t win a third-grade spelling bee.
Tip 2: When protesting at school board meetings, don’t show up there dressed like you just filmed an episode of “Cops.” We get it, its summer, and shorts and tank tops are comfy, but you need to dress for success. When was the last time you saw Al Sharpton or Jane Fonda show up to a protest in crocs?
Tip 3: Don’t give your kid a passionate script to read at a board meeting, encouraging them to put on a show about how masks are hard to breathe in, uncomfortable, or can’t see the smiles of their friends. Give us a break. Odds are we know your kids, and if they were allowed, they would be wearing Ninja Turtle and DeadPool masks at home, school, and even to church. You’re not fooling anyone, and your kid is no Daniel Day-Lewis.
Tip 4: While you are protesting masks, you should also be protesting school lunches. You’re worrying more about the inconvenience of your kid wearing a mask but have no problems with your kid’s lunch being filled with carbohydrates, sugar, fats, and chemicals. You may not care too much about COVID, but diabetes and heart disease might already be duking it out in your kid’s bloodstream thanks to hot dog buns and fruit juice.
Tip 5: While surrounding your school board offices and schools, please leave room for the rest of us parents to get access when we have legitimate business to take care of.
Tip 6: If you feel the need to sing some silly chant when protesting, be creative. Some of these protest chants are too corny or just getting old. I would suggest using some lyrics from N.W.A. or Rage Against the Machine for inspiration and creativity. If you can get Tom Morello to play the guitar for you, that would be awesome.
Tip 7: Always use the bathroom before you go out to protest. You will regret it when that big moment comes when you might actually get to climb on a street lamp or flip a squad car and you missed it because you ate chili the night before.
Tip 8: To show respect, address your local school board members as “your majesty” or “exalted ones.”
Tip 9: Celebrities add value to any protest. Big name celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, Bruce Springsteen, and Sean Penn may be hard to book so you might need to find some local talent to help out. The Dells mascot, “Tubie,” might be had for cheap this time of year and Circus World is always looking to make a buck from their captive elephants.
Tip 10: When interviewed by the media, be sure to tell them your name is something like “Seymour Butts,” “Ima Weiner,” or “Hugh Jass,” so we can all get a chuckle on the evening news.
Tip 11: If you get paint on your clothes when making your protest sign, be sure to use cold water and dab, don’t scrub.
Tip 12: Police dogs get bored at protest lines. To spice things up, they love it when you “boop” their noses.
Tip 13: If you ask nicely, there are a whole bunch of protest signs in Madison that aren’t being used anymore; they may loan them to you.
Tip 14: When going on a long social media rant about your rights not to wear a mask, be sure to expand upon your rights not to obey the speed limit, wear a seat belt, recycle, shovel snow off your sidewalk, or any number of other things your government asks you to do in the name of safety and social welfare.
And my final tip is this: No matter what side you are on or what the result of a board’s decision is, be respectful and kind. At the end of the day, we should all be working toward a healthy and happy life as a community.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.